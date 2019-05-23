'Kamal, Kamal, Kamal': BJP Leader Was First to Predict Modi Wave as NDA Sweeps Lok Sabha Results



#WATCH BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda asking people to vote for 'kamal' (BJP party symbol) during a public rally in Meerut. (01.04.2019) pic.twitter.com/wCTnSWprey

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019

Remember that video of BJP leader's 36-seconds long chant of "kamal, kamal, kamal" to commemorate his party? Well, it looks like he was the first one to foresee the Modi wave, nay the "tsuNaMo" that seems to have engulfed the nation, shattering any shred of opposition from the Congress or other parties to bits.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swatted away any challenge posed by the Congress or the united opposition as it thunders toward an unprecedented victory at the Lok Sabha 2019 elections, one that tops even the 2014 mandate.If successful (more 'when' than 'if', to be honest), the poll results will prove almost all the exit polls right including the News18-IPSOS exit poll which predicted a near-accurate mandate for the incumbent, Modi-led NDA alliance. The BJP is currently ahead on over 280 seats, with the partners in NDA pushing the total tally to over 340 seats, leads show as results of the general elections pour in.However, even before the exit polls or analytics or even any of the poll pundits could have their word, it was the now seemingly foresighted BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda's chant that first predicted the absolute dominance of the saffron lotus.Here is the video, in case you missed it before. Because you really cannot miss the Kamal now.In the last election, the NDA had 336 seats while BJP accounted for 282. However, this year, the party looks to dismantling its own record by winning an even larger mandate. The stellar show by the BJP has sent the stock market soaring, with the BSE Sensex crossing 40,000 points for the first time ever.So when Uttar Pradesh's Vineet Agarwal Sharda chanted "kamal, kamal, kamal," he really wasn't being "overenthusiastic". Indeed, he was summing up the mood of the country. If early leads and numbers are to be believed, the Modi-mandate is unmistakable. The people of India have spoken. And all that can currently be heard (or seen) over the din and commotion of result day, and across the map of most of India, is "kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal, kamal".