LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Kamal Nath Posts Holi Photo with Colourful Face and White Kurta, Twitter Calls it 'Staged'

In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that his kurta was totally spotless.

News18.com

Updated:March 22, 2019, 4:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kamal Nath Posts Holi Photo with Colourful Face and White Kurta, Twitter Calls it 'Staged'
In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that his kurta was totally spotless.
Loading...
Holi, the festival of colours, is also the time for people to upload their best Holi pictures on social media. People often take colourful photos of themselves smeared in gulal, often smiling cheek to cheek.

Keeping to these modern-day traditions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also put up a Holi photo on Twitter. However, the reactions to the photo were not quite as he must have expected.

In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that the photo looked staged.




Why?

Many pointed out that though there were many colours, streaking on his face, his kurta was almost spotlessly Tweeples wondered how Nath had managed to play so much Holi and yet keep his white clothes spotless, leading many to speculate that the colours on his face were, in fact, staged for the image.

Others commented upon the modern-artsy pattern in which his face was coloured, compared it to the artworks of Mondrian.





















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram