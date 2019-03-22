English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kamal Nath Posts Holi Photo with Colourful Face and White Kurta, Twitter Calls it 'Staged'
In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that his kurta was totally spotless.
In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that his kurta was totally spotless.
Loading...
Holi, the festival of colours, is also the time for people to upload their best Holi pictures on social media. People often take colourful photos of themselves smeared in gulal, often smiling cheek to cheek.
Keeping to these modern-day traditions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also put up a Holi photo on Twitter. However, the reactions to the photo were not quite as he must have expected.
In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that the photo looked staged.
Why?
Many pointed out that though there were many colours, streaking on his face, his kurta was almost spotlessly Tweeples wondered how Nath had managed to play so much Holi and yet keep his white clothes spotless, leading many to speculate that the colours on his face were, in fact, staged for the image.
Others commented upon the modern-artsy pattern in which his face was coloured, compared it to the artworks of Mondrian.
Keeping to these modern-day traditions, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also put up a Holi photo on Twitter. However, the reactions to the photo were not quite as he must have expected.
In the photo, Nath cab be seen standing in a green background with a multitude of colours on his face. However, many netizens pointed out that the photo looked staged.
#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/bfaDxV9Jxr— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) March 21, 2019
Why?
Many pointed out that though there were many colours, streaking on his face, his kurta was almost spotlessly Tweeples wondered how Nath had managed to play so much Holi and yet keep his white clothes spotless, leading many to speculate that the colours on his face were, in fact, staged for the image.
Others commented upon the modern-artsy pattern in which his face was coloured, compared it to the artworks of Mondrian.
Kamal Nath - symbolising the term “colour me bad”. pic.twitter.com/ngMQ0rZ5Nc— Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) March 21, 2019
At first, I thought it is a picture of some clown or from some fancy dress competition.— Dr. Ashok Dhamija (@ashokdhamija) March 22, 2019
Then, I found that it was Kamal Nath, CM of Madhya Pradesh.
Than, I thought again, and felt that my first guess was correct.https://t.co/86OpjCbwDZ
Who did it better? Mondrian or Kamal Nath? pic.twitter.com/vNU206ptor— Ramki (@ramkid) March 21, 2019
it reminds me of a kid trying out all its crayons on Mr. Kamal Nath!!— B Mehkri (@MehkriBushra) March 21, 2019
Lagta hai sir aapka signal chala gaya :( pic.twitter.com/21fiQH1Ty6— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 21, 2019
Jab apki crush aapko Happy holi Bhaiyya bolkar rang laga de https://t.co/M4HrPKuDLo— Anshu # (@TharakiPUN) March 22, 2019
MS Paint Icon of latest Windows version. pic.twitter.com/sFvEZ9npYL— Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) March 21, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Should You Subscribe to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium Ahead of IPL 2019?
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- 'Florida Man' Internet Challenge is Making Everyone Google Their Birthdays
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results