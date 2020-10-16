Kamala Harris Admits Having Seen the Fly on Mike Pence's Hair During Vice Presidential Debate

Last week's vice presidential debate made headlines for the events that unfolded on the sidelines, unlike the presidential debate which saw Joe Biden and Donald Trump castigating each other. There was Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris shutting down her rival and vice president Mike Pence as he interrupted her while she was speaking and then there was that fly which became the highlight of the event.

Towards the end of the debate, a tiny common house fly flew over, landed on Pence's crisp white hair, and essentially stole the show. The insect which took up residence on Pence’s white hair led to a social media firestorm. The reaction was immediate, and intense. The fly created more buzz than anything else that occurred on the debate.

Now, Harris has confirmed that she indeed did see the celebrity fly land on Pence's hair. She was speaking during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday and burst out laughing when she was asked about that fly.

Rachel Maddow: We could see [the fly on Mike Pence's head] at home. Could you see it next to him?Sen. Kamala Harris: ... pic.twitter.com/Iu0LwOGPfL — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 15, 2020

“You know Rachel, I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and kind of fly away from this subject onto something else,” Harris said when the host asked her if she had any feelings about the incident.

The fly had buzzed so much that it topped the list of trending questions from the debate. What is on Pence's head and what is wrong with his eye were the top two questions on vice president during the debate. Other trending questions about Pence were his net worth, his political history, etc.

The fly became the highlight so much so that it had a Twitter handle made in its name soon after the debate. It was named "Mike Pence's Fly" and it has an eclectic(for lack of a better word) mix of tweets.

In fact, Joe Biden’s campaign also profited on the viral issue. According to reports, Biden’s campaign has sold 35,000 fly swatters within hours after the debate.