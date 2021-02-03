Kamala Harris Comes under Fire for Wearing Jumper by 'Racist' Dolce & Gabbana

Newly elected Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has recently come under criticism for wearing luxurious Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana after an Instagram user pointed out the how the brand has earlier drawn flak over racism.

Harris was photographed wearing a polo-necked wool jumper from the Italian fashion house, with a grey checked blazer and trouser suit at swearing-in of Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. She was seen wearing the brand's straight-leg houndstooth trousers during her second shot of covid vaccine. However, her recent choice of clothes was pointed out by Vittoria Vignone, who runs the popular website Kamala’s Closet, that charts the VP's outfit choices.

Recently, Vigone questioned Harris's pick and asked whether it was an honest oversight on her the part or she was unaware of D&G's "problematic issues with race".

Taking to her Instagram she said, "It’s possible but also incredibly sloppy. They could and should be better, especially after the triumphs of last week. The timing of this so soon after her inaugural choices championed lesser-known American designers of colour is awful no matter how you look at it."

In an interview with The Guardian, Vigone expressed that it's not "a good idea" for Harris to don so many expensive clothes in her first days as a vice president. She further added that Harris could've chosen some American brands, now that she represents the nation as the first woman VP, rather a foreign brand.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama: Why Everyone Wore Purple to Biden's Inauguration

"… she and her team should care about the impact her choices have. For example she could lift up a smaller or more affordable business instantly," Vigone said.

In 2018, Dolce and Gabbana was found embroiled in controversy and accusation of racism after they published a series of videos on social media. The outcry led to the cancellation of D&G's fashion event in China.

The series of advertisements for the brand showed a Chinese woman struggling to eat pizza, spaghetti and Cannoli with chopsticks. Not only did it infuriate fans of D&G but drew condemnation from Chinese celebrities on social media.

Harris, the first Asian-American woman to win the historic US Presidential election has been setting inspiration for her choice of outfits during the inauguration events. She, along with other Democrat women, was seen wearing different shades of purple making it the colour of the Biden-Harris inauguration. Purple is often seen as a colour of activism, a tribute to women's fight for their rights and many more.

Harris has also earned praises in the past for wearing clothes by three black-run labels (Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson) during events.