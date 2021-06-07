Kamala Harris Commits to 'Equal Rights' for LGBTQ Americans in Insta Post to Celebrate Pride Month

United States Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram last week to share a message for the LGBTQIA community on the occasion of Pride Month, which started on June 1 and will last till the end of it. Sharing a photo of herself dressed in a dazzling glitter rainbow jacket at a Pride march, Harris shared a message of solidarity with the LGBTQIA population in the US and said that the US government will do “everything" in its power to give “full and equal rights" to members of the community.

“Every June, we celebrate the contributions the LGBTQ+ community have made to our nation’s past, present, and future—but we must recommit ourselves to doing everything in our power to protect the community from discrimination and harm and deliver full and equal rights to LGBTQ+ Americans".

The photo shared by Harris is from the 2019 Pride Parade atSan Francisco where the U.S. Senator and then Vice presidential candidate Harris danced alongside her husband Dough Emhoff to celebrate the LGBTQ community at San Francisco’s Pride parade. With no

This is not the first time that Harris has shown support for the LGBTQIA community. Harris describes herself not only as a wife and auntie, but also “she/her” on Twitter, signalling that one of the world’s most powerful politicians is an LGBT+ ally who recognises the need to respect trans people by addressing them correctly.

Not just with her pronouns, Harris has also introduced several pro-LGBTQIA legislations and policies to eradicate exclusion and promote gender diversity. In fact, even before Harris became the VP, the Californian Democrat opposed the ban on same sex marriages in 2008 and she was also the first to officiate a same-sex marriage in 2013 after marriage equality was restored in California.

In 2018, as a Senator, Harris introduced the ‘Do NO Harm’ Bill to protect LGBTQIA from discrimination and abuse on the basis of religious beliefs. Harris is also a staunch proponent of the Equality Act.

