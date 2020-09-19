Kamala Harris Doing 'Bhangra' in TikTok WAP Challenge? Lily Singh's Video Spills the Beans

The WAP challenge is the latest trend on TikTok which includes high kicks, twerking and splits. The new challenge derives its name from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit number WAP.

Sketchy Times host Lilly Singh gave a comical twist to the WAP challenge which left her fans in splits. She aired a video ‘proof’ of US Senator Kamala Harris performing a few Bhangra steps.

Bhangra is a traditional and celebratory folk dance of the Indian subcontinent originated in the Majha area of Punjab state. It is primarily associated with the spring harvest festival Baisakhi with fusion of music and dance and has been gaining popularity as a fitness phenomenon making its way to America’s Got Talent, the London Olympics and even the White House.

The post shared on Instagram, which features Lilly dressed in a grey suit and a wavy hair do, often opted by the Democratic nominee for Vice President of the United States, elevated her fans' mood instantly. Lilly captioned the video, “@kamalaharris doing a Bhangra model of the WAP problem? Sure, clearly. What else am I going to do right through lunch breaks on #SketchyTimes #WAP #wapchallenge ( through @durranibros) @iamcardib (sic).”

The uncanny resemblance with the vice-presidential nominee caught many fans off guard. While one wrote “I WAS SCROLLIJG THROUGH MY FEED AND I LEGITIMATELY THOUGHT THIS WAS KAMALA (sic),” another commented, “You make a freakishly good Kamala Harris (sic)” and yet another shared, “It’s amazing how much you actually look like her (sic).”

Harris has been winning the fashion police’s vote as well as an instant connect with the American youth for her timeless fashion and sartorial choices ahead of the US presidential elections in November 2020.

Singh, on the other hand, is busy filming for her new primetime sketch comedy Sketchy Times With Lilly Singh, which is currently shot at her home. The show will air on NBC for which dates are yet to be revealed. It will feature multiple sketches, musical parodies and portraying different characters.