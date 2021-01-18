Kamala Harris' 'Future is Female' Socks are Selling Like Hotcakes Ahead of Her Swearing-in

The United States is finally gearing up for its 59th Presidential inauguration which will see President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being sworn in at the US Capitol building. Ever since her election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first female vice president of the United States of America, has had her share of fun all along.

In the latest instance, Harris and her socks have gone viral on TikTok after her niece Meena Harris shared a short video of her famous aunt. Meena posted the video on the social media platform last week on Wednesday, it was the same day when the US House of Representatives voted to impeach the incumbent president Donald Trump for a record second time. He is the first US president in history to be impeached twice.

The video shows Meena handing peach flavoured mints to her aunt. 'Auntie, I got you a gift,' 'Im-peach-mints!,’ she says. Kamala Harris takes a moment to understand the joke as she’s handed a jar of the flavoured mints, before she bursts out laughing.

While Meena’s initial TikTok post has already garnered more than 10 million views. She also shared the video to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, providing people with some much-needed fun.

Watch it here:

In the video, the vice president-elect, who has been winning the fashion police’s vote as well as an instant connect with the American youth for her timeless fashion and sartorial choices, sported a sleek, neutral-toned pantsuit attire. However, rather than pairing the look with heels or other business shoes, she simply wore socks. The white socks worn by Kamala Harris featured teal stripes and are emblazoned with the phrase "The future is female" in the same colour.

According to Glamour reports, the socks sported by Harris in the video are from a company called Gumball Poodle. The company also boasts that their products are made in the United States and they currently retail at $13 on their website. After the video, these socks have seen a surge in demand and the company now fears of brief delays in shipping.

This isn't the first time Harris has made a statement with her sartorial choices. Earlier in November last year when she gave a victory speech, she wore an all-white suit with a pussy bow. Her choice was a way to acknowledge the suffrage movement and the women’s marches in the past few years.