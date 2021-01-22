Kamala Harris' Grand Nieces Enjoy their Day at White House, Video Goes Viral

US Vice President Kamala Harris' great nieces accompanied their aunt to the White House. Videos shared by Harris' niece Meena have gone viral now. Meena captured a wholesome video of the moment when her daughter Leela was exploring the White House on Inauguration Day.

Meena took to her Instagram handle to share the heart-warming clip which has won people over.The excitement of the kids on their trip is palpable in the clip. The video shows young Leela overjoyed as she runs around in the halls and corridors of President Joe Biden's new residence. Joining Leela is her sister Amara, who is also seen playing in the White House and hiding under the tables.

Looks like the girls had some great fun as their mother also shared a photo featured in the same post. The photograph shows Harris holding hands with Amara. While sharing the post, the New York Times best-selling children's book author mentioned that the kids are visiting their aunt.

The delightful post since shared online has amassed over 2.3 million views on Instagram alone.

The post garnered numerous comments from netizens and viewers expressed joy over the adorable girls'reactions. Many people showered love in the comments space as they couldn't stop gushing at the sweet video. Many left heart emojis under the post, while others noted how Leela's gleeful appearance makes everyone around happy.

Meena took to her Instagram stories to post some videos of her daughters' happiness while touring the White House. In one video, Meena asks Amara, "Where are we going?", to which the little one replied saying, "To the White House!"

In another post, Meena revealed an interesting story about her girls' coats. She shared a picture of Leela and Amara posing in matching faux fur leopard print coats which they opted for to look like their aunt. In another photo shared in the same post, we can see young Harris wearing a similar looking coat many years ago.

Harris, who was sworn in as America&'s Vice President, was accompanied by her extended family to the White House. Harris, post-oath taking ceremony, dedicated a heartfelt post to all those women before her. She honoured the ceaseless efforts and perseverance of the women who paved the path for the historic moment. Harris acknowledged the sacrifices and courage of the women who did not give up and made the moment of her taking to office, a possibility.