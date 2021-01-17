News18 Logo

Kamala Harris' Husband Gets First Ever 'Second Gentleman' Account on Twitter
Kamala Harris' Husband Gets First Ever 'Second Gentleman' Account on Twitter

Vice presidential elect Kamala Harris, and her husband Douglas Emhoff. (Credit: AP)

Emhoff, who is a lawyer saw his account surging ahead in the number of followers after his new official account was set up as @SecondGentleman and has garnered close to 4.8 lakh followers so far.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

As the White House gears up to welcome a new set of President and staff on January 20 on the Inauguration Day, new social media accounts are being set up and amid flurry of followers going back and forth, Vice-president elect Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff has bagged a first time official Twitter account.

Democrat Kamala Harris created history after she became elected as the first woman vice-president elect after the US Presidential elections in 2020. Emhoff, who is a lawyer saw his account surging ahead in the number of followers after his new official account was set up as @SecondGentleman and has garnered close to 4.8 lakh followers so far.

Emhoff's bio in the microblogging site reads, “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris.”

President-elect Joe Biden will be taking over as the 46th President of the US on January 20 and several social media accounts will be official handed over to him and his staff, including @POTUS, @PressSec. Biden who tweeted from his official handle said that his account @PresElectBiden will automatically transform into the official @POTUS.

Even though there are no tweets from Emhoff's official account so far, netizens were all praises for this new addition to the official account. Leading by example, an excited Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece tweeted.

Amid increasingly conversations around gender equality and pre-conceived norms about masculinity, netizens also believed that this would help to rework some of these set norms in the society.

But Biden's Biden new official presidential Twitter account and the others will not be directly inheriting the followers from their predecessors, as the microblogging platform announced, but those who follow Biden Administration’s current accounts will be notified via alerts to follow the new handles.


