Kamala Harris' Husband Gets First Ever 'Second Gentleman' Account on Twitter

As the White House gears up to welcome a new set of President and staff on January 20 on the Inauguration Day, new social media accounts are being set up and amid flurry of followers going back and forth, Vice-president elect Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff has bagged a first time official Twitter account.

Democrat Kamala Harris created history after she became elected as the first woman vice-president elect after the US Presidential elections in 2020. Emhoff, who is a lawyer saw his account surging ahead in the number of followers after his new official account was set up as @SecondGentleman and has garnered close to 4.8 lakh followers so far.

Emhoff's bio in the microblogging site reads, “Future Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. Devoted dad. Proud husband to Vice President-elect Harris.”

President-elect Joe Biden will be taking over as the 46th President of the US on January 20 and several social media accounts will be official handed over to him and his staff, including @POTUS, @PressSec. Biden who tweeted from his official handle said that his account @PresElectBiden will automatically transform into the official @POTUS.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President-elect Biden (@PresElectBiden) January 15, 2021

Even though there are no tweets from Emhoff's official account so far, netizens were all praises for this new addition to the official account. Leading by example, an excited Meena Harris, Kamala Harris' niece tweeted.

Omg there’s officially a @SecondGentleman account — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 17, 2021

I haven’t seen any tweets yet but Douglas Emhoff @SecondGentleman already has over 400,000 followers. Gotta love his handle. #genderparity #groundbreaker — Gloria Feldt (@GloriaFeldt) January 17, 2021

Amid increasingly conversations around gender equality and pre-conceived norms about masculinity, netizens also believed that this would help to rework some of these set norms in the society.

Because I was focused on how great it is to have a female VP in the US, it hadn’t occurred to me how great it is to have her husband as second gentleman. Now I’m super excited to see what he can do for masculinity norms in the US. https://t.co/C3xkgwReLX — Johannes Haushofer (@jhaushofer) January 17, 2021

She will be the first female vice president, First African American/ Asian American Vice President and he will be the first 2nd Gentleman. What a proud moment in our nation’s history. Best wishes to them both I know they’ll make us proud. — Kellie C. (@KellieC_LMT) January 17, 2021

First account I ever started following before it sent a single tweet. — Then, BAM! It just started snowing sideways! (@Waygood2) January 17, 2021

But Biden's Biden new official presidential Twitter account and the others will not be directly inheriting the followers from their predecessors, as the microblogging platform announced, but those who follow Biden Administration’s current accounts will be notified via alerts to follow the new handles.