Kamala Harris' Husband's Ex-Wife Was at Her Swearing-in Ceremony and the Internet Can't Praise Her Enough

For those who closely followed the inauguration day celebrations of US President Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris last week, one face among all the well-wishers and supporters of the duo present at the Capitol stood out, Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff's former wife and the mother of his two children, Kerstin Emhoff, who was there standing proudly to support the family on the historic occasion.

Kerstin, who is the CEO of production company Prettybird, was married to Douglas since 1992 before the duo divorced in 2008. But the American film producer has ben a strong pillar of support to the family that comprises of the former couple's two children- Cole and Ella Emhoff. After Douglas married Vice-president Kamala Harris in 2014, she became a step-mom to the children and shares a beautiful relationship with them, who endearingly call her Momala'. But Harris also shared a beautiful equation with Kerstin as well and has often spoken about how she wonderfully hit it off with her since they met.

In an interview to Elle magazine in 2019 Harris had said, "To know Cole and Ella is to know that their mother Kerstin is an incredible mother. Kerstin and I hit it off ourselves and are dear friends. She and I became a duo of cheerleaders in the bleachers at Ella’s swim meets and basketball games, often to Ella’s embarrassment. We sometimes joke that our modern family is almost a little too functional.”

Kerstin who came out to support Harris and her ex-husband as the former took her oath in the US national capital last week shared photos of her and her children from the event on her Instagram.

The internet saw Kerstin's show of support for Harris and admired the beautiful friendship the women shared.

Is anyone else a little bit obsessed with Kerstin Emhoff? She’s kind of fantastic and the kids. — Jonathan (@jdOswald2) January 24, 2021

I follow Kerstin Emhoff, and it was her relationship with Kamala I noted, early on. I trust people who build relationships like this. This is how kind, civilized people forge families. https://t.co/L50lBfj1Ci — Sigmundine 🐝 (@Sigmundine2) January 23, 2021

Let’s also hear it for Kerstin Emhoff for proving that blended families are loving families. For everyone involved. https://t.co/NsxmBVOlrE — Stacey ✨😷✨ (@gritsnyc) January 21, 2021

Wow!So Kerstin Emhoff attended the Inauguration of her Ex-Husband's wife and also volunteered on the campaign trail for Kamala Harris.The greatest Ex-Wife ever👏👏👏 https://t.co/8Fnal5mRlC — Emcee_Dior (@Emcee_Dior) January 21, 2021

One of my favourite parts of today is Kerstin Emhoff, Doug's ex-wife, being onstage during the ceremony & generally singing Harris' praises all over social media. A triumph for blended families & women having each other's backs — Ellie Austin (@Ellie_Austin_) January 20, 2021

Ms Kamala, Mr Emhoff and Kerstin Emhoff have some good lessons on blending families and co- parenting. Seeing how Kerstin Emhoff is celebrating and hyping Kamala is so nice and also her just being present at that event is pure class! — Fellow Kenyan (@Wario_tu) January 20, 2021

Kerstin had also shared a photo of her daughter in the now viral Miu Miu coat that her daughter Ella wore to the inauguration.

Kerstin has won several laurels for her work and the films she has been involved in have won Grammy Awards, Emmy Awards, and Cannes Lions earlier.