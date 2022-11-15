Kamala Harris is Really 'Excited' About Venn Diagrams and It's Getting the Meme Treatment

US vice president Kamala Harris is a Venn diagram (out of all things) enthusiast and Twitter has unanimously decreed that it deserves the meme treatment. “I just love Venn diagrams," Harris joyously says in a viral video. “It’s just something about those three circles, the analysis about where there is the intersection, right?" Apparently, she talks a lot about it too. Twitter users, in fact, made a whole Kamala Harris talking about Venn diagrams compilation.

It’s refreshing to see a politician being so happy, and about something as mundane as Venn diagrams, to top it off. Would you have known Venn diagrams could bring such delight?

she's on the most divine pharmaceutical cocktail known to man pic.twitter.com/W3AaVpgk5h— layla (@laylology) November 9, 2022

Kamala Harris when she sees a Venn diagram pic.twitter.com/vq6ygzK8WZ— Will (@wiIItheetaurus) November 10, 2022

the kamala harris venn diagram video has fundamentally altered the course of my life— zach (@zach_bocanegra) November 10, 2022

kamala harris will bring up a venn diagram in any conversation and it is hilarious to me— fah (@fahlala4) November 9, 2022

Kamala harris seeing a Venn diagram: pic.twitter.com/oBtOQaREst— lamby is hard to love (@hyunjinboiboi) November 13, 2022

Among other strange things loved by Harris are yellow school buses. “Who doesn’t love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? …The excitement and joy of going to school…the school bus takes us there."

Harris: "Who doesn't love a yellow school bus, right? Can you raise your hand if you love a yellow school bus? Many of us went to school on the yellow school bus, right? …The excitement and joy of going to school…the school bus takes us there." pic.twitter.com/Ksdvy8J8z5— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2022

Recently, Harris went viral for a ‘word salad’. She left Twitter confused after she repeated the phrase “we will work together" several times within the span of one sentence and about 30 seconds. Harris was speaking at the ASEAN summit.

“Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action. With that I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us and I know we will work on this together," Harris could be heard saying in the video.

