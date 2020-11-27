News18 Logo

Kamala Harris Rings up Nurses on Thanksgiving, Thanks Farm Workers for 'Putting Food on Table'

Harris shared how she and her husband Douglas Emhoff called up nurses and thanked them for their continued services to the people of America. (Photo: Reuters)

Harris's gesture was widely appreciated by the netizens, who thanked the vice-president elect for caring and being a compassionate leader which was much needed for America

Buzz Staff

Healthcare and other frontline workers have been braving the pandemic since the last 8-9 months across the world to provide a sense of security and heal us and to show her gratitude on the occasion of Thanksgiving, vice president-elect Kamala Harris took to Twitter to share about a phone call she put through to several healthcare workers.

Harris shared how she and her husband Douglas Emhoff called up nurses and thanked them for their continued services to the people of America.

"Earlier today @DouglasEmhoff and I called Talisa, a registered nurse in Chicago, and a few of our nation’s frontline workers to thank them for everything they have done in the fight against COVID-19. We won’t be able to get through this without them," she wrote on twitter.

Harris's gesture was widely appreciated by the netizens, who thanked the vice-president elect for caring and being a compassionate leader which was much needed for America which has faced one of the worst scenarios of coronavirus deaths in the world.

Harris's tweet resonated across countries and healthcare workers also replied to her tweet saying how grateful they are of Harris' concern for their brethren.

In a similar vein, Harris also gave a shoutout to the farm workers and food bank staff for fighting through the pandemic to provide food to families across the country.

Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff on Wednesday had paid a visit to DC Central Kitchen where they met and thanked volunteers for preparing 10,000 meals for Thanksgiving. As his signature cause, Emhoff has promised to take up the issue of food security when Harris takes oath in office, a report in Daily Mail said.

The United Nations report has warned of at least an extra 100 million people facing starvation due to the pandemic.


