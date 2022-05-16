Kamala Harris Says 'Work Together' Repeatedly in 'Word Salad' and Twitter is Confused

US Vice President Kamala Harris left Twitter confused after she repeated the phrase “we will work together" several times within the span of one sentence and about 30 seconds. Harris was speaking at the ASEAN summit. She was on the subject of the climate crisis when she made the gaffe and a video of it soon went viral on social media. “Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues," Harris said at the summit, as per a tweet by the US Department of State.

“Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together on to galvanize global action. With that I thank you all. This is a matter of urgent priority for all of us and I know we will work on this together," Harris can be heard saying in the video.

.@VP at #USASEAN45: Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues. pic.twitter.com/pmo6JmFNH5— Department of State (@StateDept) May 13, 2022

Well according to @KamalaHarris as long as we work together we can face these challenges together then we can come together so that we can work together. https://t.co/2FzxNs9xfJ— Chef‍‍♂️ (@WhopSpeaks) May 15, 2022

#KamalaHarris "Work together… work together… work together… work together… work together… work together."Who's writing these speeches? pic.twitter.com/96wt1OWZHU — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) May 15, 2022

A trend is a trendy thing. When things trend, trendy people will be a part of the trend. And when trendy people get involved, it becomes trendy. So in conclusion, trends are necessary for trendy people #kamalawordsalad— Real DH (@Lynch4Treason) May 15, 2022

US President Joe Biden often goes viral for such gaffes. He recently referred to Harris as the “First Lady". Biden’s mix-up occurred when he was informing his audience at the ‘Equal Pay Day’ event arranged by the White House for Women’s History Month, that Harris was not present with him because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for Covid-19. “There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID," Biden could be heard saying in the video that went viral on social media.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.