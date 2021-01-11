News18 Logo

Vogue Cover of Kamala Harris Was Meant to Break Stereotypes. It Made Her Skin 'Lighter'

Image credits: Twitter/Vogue Magazine.

Vogue has released both images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible’s print edition.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover was supposed to be a landmark moment: It was supposed to be a visual representation for all young women looking up at traditionally male-dominated positions and seeing a woman, especially a woman of colour, break the glass ceiling. Instead, the cover has become the center of controversy for allegedly 'lightning' Harris' skin colour.

Kamala Harris is the current United States VP-Elect, and will be the first woman in American history to hold the position of Vice President. She will also be the first woman of colour to ever hold this high a political position in United States. The cover, aiming to celebrate that, however, is drawing flak on Twitter.

The caption for Harris, which should have been about the history she's creating, turned it into just fashion: "Be the people, for the people, the United States of Fashion.”

Other than making it about her dressing style, they also may have lightened her skin colour, either by post-Photoshop, or simply by strategic lighting, which was pointed out by several on Twitter.

But turns out, Vogue magazine may have gone rogue on Harris and published this photo as the cover, even without her and her team's consent.

Her team says there’s a problem: the shot of the country’s soon-to-be No. 2 leader isn’t what both sides had agreed upon, her team says.

Instead of the powder blue power suit Harris wore for her cover shoot, the first African American woman elected vice president is instead seen in more casual attire and wearing Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers, which she sometimes wore on the campaign trail.

Harris’ team was unaware that the cover photo had been switched until images leaked late Saturday, according to a person involved in the negotiations over how Harris would be featured on the cover. Harris’ office declined comment and the person spoke Sunday on condition of anonymity.

The 'other' online cover was later released online, but will only be the digital cover for the magazine and the brown suits remains the print version.

Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, posed in the light blue suit in front of a gold backdrop for the magazine’s cover. She also posed, more casually dressed in slacks, a blazer and sneakers in front of a pink and green background, for photos that were planned for inside the magazine, the person said. Pink and green are the colors of Harris’ college sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The person with knowledge of the negotiations said Harris’ team has expressed to Vogue its disappointment over the magazine’s decision.


