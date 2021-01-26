Kamala Harris Was Criticised for Being 'Too Black' and a Woman, Reveals Niece Meena Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, has opened up about the impact that the former had on her while growing up.

"A feminist household is all I've ever known," said Meena, 36, in an interview to The Times. She said that the whole idea of men being in power was not something she was familiar with till she went out to work. She describes her family unit as being fierce and made up of women entirely - her grandmother, her mother Maya, her aunt Kamala and herself.

Kamala Harris' sister and Meena's mother, Maya, is a well-known figure as well. She was one of the senior policy advisors for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in 2016. Maya gave birth to Meena when she was only 17 and still in high school. Kamala Harris would then look after Meena on the weekends, the latter revealed in the interview.

She also opened up about her "unique upbringing." She said she was taught as a child that ambition must be celebrated and that means chasing your dreams and having faith in yourself.

She also spoke about how children in their family were always included in adult conversations because her family believed growing up that kids can learn and listen.

Meena also opened up about how Kamala has been criticised over the years for merely being a woman or for being a woman of colour.

Meena told The Times that "an old white guy" had once called Kamala "too ambitious". Her whole life, people have tried to pull the Vice President down by either saying that she was too young or too much of a woman or that she was too black.

Yet, Kamala Harris proved them all wrong.

Harris' journey as a senator and now as the Vice President is one of firsts. She scripted history by becoming first woman, Black and Indian-American vice president of the United States. She has been a county district attorney; the district attorney for San Francisco - the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position.

Meena had explored similar topics in her book, 'Ambitious Girl'. The book focuses on the journey of a girl of colour who was told that she was "too assertive" and "too ambitious" and how that sends her on a path to self-discovery.

In the same interview, Meena also spoke about gender roles within her own family. Her partner, Nikolas Ajagu, had given up his job to be a full-time dad to their two children while Meena focused on her writing career.