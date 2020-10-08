Kamala Harris's Facial Expressions Won the Vice Presidential Debate with Mike Pence

Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, the first woman of colour to become a Vice-Presidential nominee in the United States, knows how to say it with her eyes. Don't believe us? Take a look at some of the photos of her interacting with incumbent Republican Vice President Mike Pence.

While Wednesday's debate went without the messy dramatics that had entailed the Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, viewers got a full blast of Harris's sly facial expressions replete with beady squints, side-eyes and a constant smirk.

Even as Harris's commitment to the newly proposed Green New Deal by the Democrats as well as her views on the Democrats' stand on fracking were widely discussed, her facial expressions took the cake.

Many on Twitter couldn't help but comment on the expressions with jokes and memes, all at the expense of poor Pence (who only got a fly to work with).

No plexiglass in the world is strong enough to contain that side eye #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/RCAibtKnwh — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 8, 2020

these are two of the best i'm being serious squinters in the game right now. 1st-team all squint — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) October 8, 2020

Can we all take a moment to appreciate how Kamala doesn’t have a poker face #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/B5AQoL2IfA — Adam Pick A Senate Race Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) October 8, 2020

An example of “my face will say it before my mouth do” #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/o7PBeVwwrO — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) October 8, 2020

Kamala Harris is giving Mike Pence the “I-am-so-going-to-take-you-down” eye.#VPDebate pic.twitter.com/8dzPp2vAc3 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) October 8, 2020

this is the hand clasp my mom used to do when she tried to help me with my math homework when I was a kid #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/T2jFKVMu5P — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2020

Kamala's facial expressions deserve their own honorable mention #VPDebate — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) October 8, 2020

Needless to say, the expressions were too golden to not end up as memes.

Nevertheless, the debate, though much more sedated than last Tuesday's Presidential one, was marked by disagreements over the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence on Wednesday defended Trump’s record on the pandemic and other issues under sharp attack by Harris, who said Trump’s failures had cost American lives. But the quiet, mostly civil debate was a sharp contrast to last week’s combative encounter between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

With less than four weeks to go until the November election - and more than 5 million votes already cast - the vice presidential debate was unlikely to change many minds in a contest dominated by voter reactions to Trump and Biden.

Harris's on-point expressions nevertheless managed to win a million hearts.

(With inputs from Reuters)