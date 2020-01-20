Take the pledge to vote

'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral

Protesters at Lucknow's clock tower were in for a nasty surprise when cops seized their blankets, food and supplies at night.

January 20, 2020, 9:36 AM IST
'Kambal Chor' Trends on Twitter as Videos of UP Police 'Stealing' Blankets from Protesters Go Viral
In a shocking incident, police in Uttar Pradesh has been accused of "stealing" blankets, food and other supplies of overnight women protesters in Lucknow.

On Saturday, women from Lucknow gathered outside the iconic Clock Tower for a 24-hour sit-in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. Inspired by Delhi's Shaheen Bagh that has seen women protesting on the streets for over a month against CAA and the National Register of Citizens, women across the country have been braving the winter and taking to the streets in peaceful protests and indefinite strikes.

However, the protesters at Lucknow's Clock Tower were in for a nasty surprise when cops seized their blankets, food and supplies at night.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Congress worker and social activist Sadaf Jafar who had also joined the protest at the Clocktower, posted a video of women arguing with the cops and raising slogans even as the police refuse to return the blankets.

The women also seemed to raise slogans for the cops to release a male protester by the name of "Salim" who was detained bby the personnel. "Salim" was allegedly bringing blankets to the venue. Jafar's video recorded panic among the women as police leave without returning either the protesters' supplies or the detained boy.

UP Police is yet to respond to the accusations and videos.

Since the passing of CAA, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been tense with both the police and the Yogi Adityanath government taking a tough stand against protesters and cops resorting to violence and arrests to quell protesters. 19 people lost their lives in the ensuing violence and clashes with police while over 700 protesters and alleged suspects were detained.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
