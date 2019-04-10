'Kandaka': How This Viral Photo Became a Symbol of Women's Rights Protests in Sudan

Don’t know her name, but this Woman in #Sudan is leading rallies, standing on car roofs, and pleading for change against autocratic Bashir.



Here she is singing “Thawra” (Revolution). Remember this voice: pic.twitter.com/0JG31Tp4rZ — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2019

She's wearing a white tobe (outer garment) and gold moon earrings. The white tobe is worn by working women in offices and can be linked w/cotton (a major export of Sudan), so it represents women working as professionals in cities or in the agricultural sector in rural areas. — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

Her earrings are the gold moons of traditional bridal jewelry (Sudanese, like many Arabic speakers, often use moon-based metaphors to describe feminine beauty) — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

Her entire outfit is also a callback to the clothing worn by our mothers & grandmothers in the 60s, 70s, & 80s who dressed like this during while they marched the streets demonstrating against previous military dictatorships. — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

Sudanese everywhere are referring to female protestors as "Kandaka," which is the title given to the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan whose gift to their descendents is a legacy of empowered women who fight hard for their country and their rights. ✊🏾 — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

"There is no amount of beating or detention that could make us stop."



These women and many more like them, are leading the huge protests against Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir.#SudanProtests l #SudanUprising pic.twitter.com/CWBr45Nbhn — BBC News Africa (@BBCAfrica) April 6, 2019

It's estimated that women make up two-thirds of protestors in Sudan's current uprising.



Here's some footage of the courageous women leading these protests this week.#SolidarityWithSudaneseWomen #Sudan_Uprising @5050oD https://t.co/Q8cJ9kGJos pic.twitter.com/JD61zAEHlL — Nandini (@nandi_naira) April 9, 2019

Two Sudanese women perform spoken word in support of protests at sit-in outside of army headquarters in Khartoum, #Sudan pic.twitter.com/miXw8b0Nvs — Isma'il Kushkush (@ikushkush) April 9, 2019