Kane Williamson Hugging Virat Kohli After Thrilling WTC Final Win is a Viral Photo Worth Being Framed

The admiration and respect that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have for each other has been documented widely over the years. The same was witnessed on the final day of the World Test Championship encounter after New Zealand beat India in the rain-battered, yet thrilling final by 8 wickets. Skipper Williamson, who led Kiwis from the front in the 139-run chase with Ross Taylor doing damage from the other end, was embraced by Team India captain Kohli after the well-deserved victory. The snapshot of both the captains, who had toiled hard to reach the finals, in one frame was perhaps one of most circulated pictures on the Internet after New Zealand emerged as the better team after the 6-day battle.

Virat Kohli congratulating Kane Williamson after the WTC final win. pic.twitter.com/yct3sSNoUt— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021

Virat Kohli congratulating to Kane Williamson on Winning the first ever WTC Final. #WTCFinal21 pic.twitter.com/oGyjGOP2zY— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 23, 2021

Who is best test captainKane Williamson or Virat Kohli #Kohli pic.twitter.com/c2sHg7hbXb— Vivek Dubey (@VivekDu50622655) June 23, 2021

The mutual respect and admiration between Virat Kohli & Kane Williamson. ❤️❤️❤️#WTCFinal2021 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/FPIAlULby9— Vinesh Prabhu (@prabhu_vinesh94) June 23, 2021

Congratulations NZ 💐❤️From lost in 2019WC Final to Win in 2021 WTC Final, What a great captaincy Kane Williamson 👏🏻We lost today's match but you are forever champions for us, Virat kohli ki toli ❤️#INDvsNZ #WTC21 #WTCFinal2021#WTC2021Final #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/5QBtP2ACw9 — Abhishek Lohar (@abhiishek_19) June 23, 2021

Congratulations NewZealandIndia fought strongly Kane Williamson vs Virat kohli#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/s1sArSM9PY— Vivek Dubey (@VivekDu50622655) June 23, 2021

Picture of d day 4 me, being humble even after winning d #worldtestchampionshipfinal as a Captain is a hallmark of a gentleman of a cricketer #Williamson 👏 Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on winning and tough luck team India, there is a need for few changes going ahead #WTCFinal2021 pic.twitter.com/dsGCDImg6X— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) June 23, 2021

Two Champs in Single frame🏆🏆 but today india played very ugly cricket and kiwis are excellent. Hope india makes a strong comeback in further series and WT20. Always feel like Williamson is very close to our people. Hard Luck Virat Kohli 💔#WTC2021Final #IndVNz pic.twitter.com/ShDrCp12Nt — Mosam Barot (@BarotMosam) June 23, 2021

“First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They’ve shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win. It was difficult to get momentum on Day 2, and we did really well with the ball in the first innings," Kohli said after the loss before adding, “This morning was the difference where their bowlers executed their plans to perfection and didn’t give us scoring opportunities. We were 30-40 short of giving them a good target. I don’t regret announcing my XI beforehand, because you need an all-rounder in the side but we made a unanimous decision that these are the best XI we can take into the park."

