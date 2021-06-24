CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#J&K#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Buzz»Kane Williamson Hugging Virat Kohli After Thrilling WTC Final Win is a Viral Photo Worth Being Framed
2-MIN READ

Kane Williamson Hugging Virat Kohli After Thrilling WTC Final Win is a Viral Photo Worth Being Framed

ICC WTC 2021 / Twitter screengrab.

ICC WTC 2021 / Twitter screengrab.

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli hugged it out after New Zealand emerged as maiden champions of the World Test Championship 2021.

The admiration and respect that Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have for each other has been documented widely over the years. The same was witnessed on the final day of the World Test Championship encounter after New Zealand beat India in the rain-battered, yet thrilling final by 8 wickets. Skipper Williamson, who led Kiwis from the front in the 139-run chase with Ross Taylor doing damage from the other end, was embraced by Team India captain Kohli after the well-deserved victory. The snapshot of both the captains, who had toiled hard to reach the finals, in one frame was perhaps one of most circulated pictures on the Internet after New Zealand emerged as the better team after the 6-day battle.

RELATED STORIES

“First up, a big congratulations to Kane and his team. They’ve shown great consistency and heart, and pull off a result in three days. They put us under pressure throughout the Test and did extremely well to win. It was difficult to get momentum on Day 2, and we did really well with the ball in the first innings," Kohli said after the loss before adding, “This morning was the difference where their bowlers executed their plans to perfection and didn’t give us scoring opportunities. We were 30-40 short of giving them a good target. I don’t regret announcing my XI beforehand, because you need an all-rounder in the side but we made a unanimous decision that these are the best XI we can take into the park."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:June 24, 2021, 09:41 IST