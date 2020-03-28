Kane Williamson's Adorable Doggo Pulling off a Stunner in the Slips Will Make Your Day

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson seems to be making most of his time in self-isolation amid coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic continues to wreak havoc in New Zealand and citizens are asked to stay indoors to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Williamson seems to be having some good time with his dog Sandy as the cricketer has been posting selfies and videos with the canine of late and cheering his fans and followers up in lockdown.

Recently, the cricketer posted a video of his dog on Instagram showcasing its fielding skills.

The video shows Williamson directing the ball towards his adorable dog Sandy, who was waiting eagerly in the slip cordon, and completing a stunning catch.

Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote, “Sandy in the slips! Any other dogs out there joining Sandy?”

Reacting to the post, Australian One-Day International (ODI) Aaron Finch wrote, "This … is … everything!!!"

The clip went viral as it reached other social media platforms in no time. ESPN journalist Annesha Ghosh also took to Twitter to share the video. Posting the video, she heaped praise on Williamson’s dog for his fielding skills and said that the canine was setting the bar high for other species of dogs.

Kane Williamson's dog is also bloody perfect. Setting the bar higher every single day for their respective species, these two living beings.pic.twitter.com/VCG3rNKkaX — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 27, 2020

Williamson, on Friday, posted another picture with Sandy with a caption that read, “Lockdown yoga session with Sandy.” In that post, he also urged people to listen to experts in the prevailing situation, stay at home and be positive.

Williamson seems to share a close bond with his dog as he keeps posting pictures of Sandy and himself.

He shared a snap on March 10, in which the athlete and his dog can be seen sitting at a food court. Putting out the picture, he wrote, “Ruined Sandy’s photo, sorry girl.”