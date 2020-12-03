News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

'True Gentleman': Kane Williamson's Warm Hug to Kemar Roach Who Lost His Father Wins Hearts

Image credits: WindiesCricket / Twitter.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was snapped hugging bereaved West Indian player Kemar Roach ahead of the first Test match at Seddon Park on Thursday.

Buzz Staff

Cricket is called a gentleman's game and New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson embodies it on and off the field.

The Kiwi skipper was at his batting best as his squad met up against the West Indies for the first Test at Seddon Park on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, New Zealand lost Will Young early on but opener Tom Latham (86) stuck around with skipper Williamson and stitched a solid partnership of 154 runs.

As the first day wrapped up, Kiwis ended the innings with 243/2 at stumps.

While former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer termed Williamson's unbeaten knock of 97* "therapeutic", there was another moment from the match that was lauded by fans and followers alike on social media.

Ahead of the day's play, Williamson embraced West Indian cricketer Kemar Roach, who recently lost his father Andrew Smith. Members of both the teams wore black armbands in honour of Roach's late father.

"On behalf of CWI and the West Indies cricket team, I offer condolences to Kemar and his family back home. Losing a loved one is never easy and we want to offer our full support to Kemar during this very difficult time. We got the news as we prepared for the Test match here and the players and team support staff all got together and offered tremendous support," Cricket West Indies Manager Rawl Lewis said in a statement.

Soon, photo of Williamson hugging Roach went viral on microblogging site as the Kiwi skipper was hailed widely for his heartfelt gesture.

"CWI extends deepest condolences to Kemar Roach and his family on the passing of his father," Cricket West Indies wrote on Twitter along with the photograph of the two cricketers.


