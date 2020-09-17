BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut Gets Lesson on Twitter for Calling Urmila Matondkar a 'Soft Porn' Actress

File images of Kangana Ranaut / Urmila Matondkar | News18.

'Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?' Kangana Ranaut said in an interview.

Buzz Staff

Kangana Ranaut is getting a lesson on feminism today after she called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn actress’ on national television.

Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised her voice in the Parliament regarding the ongoing slander and drug allegations levelled by a few against the Hindi film industry. Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of Bollywood.

Her comments have unleashed a tweetstorm of sexism and all-too-familiar misogyny directed against the MP with many calling her a "shameless lady" and appealing to actor and her husband Amitabh Bachchan to reign in his wife. Bachchan, meanwhile, found support from her fraternity members. One of them being Rangeela actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar.

Matondkar who had joined Indian National Congress in 2019 and resigned the grand old party later, blaming "petty in-house politics" also countered Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier said that 99% of film industry stars are drug consumers.

"The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Matondkar said in an interview.

But things took an ugly turn on Wednesday when Ranaut showed up on national television. In her interview, she took digs at Matdonkar's remarks.

“Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Responding to the online criticism, Ranaut took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory."

