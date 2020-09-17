Kangana Ranaut Gets Lesson on Twitter for Calling Urmila Matondkar a 'Soft Porn' Actress

Kangana Ranaut is getting a lesson on feminism today after she called Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn actress’ on national television.

Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday raised her voice in the Parliament regarding the ongoing slander and drug allegations levelled by a few against the Hindi film industry. Bachchan demanded the government to provide protection and put a ban on the unending bashing being faced by members of Bollywood.

Her comments have unleashed a tweetstorm of sexism and all-too-familiar misogyny directed against the MP with many calling her a "shameless lady" and appealing to actor and her husband Amitabh Bachchan to reign in his wife. Bachchan, meanwhile, found support from her fraternity members. One of them being Rangeela actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar.

Matondkar who had joined Indian National Congress in 2019 and resigned the grand old party later, blaming "petty in-house politics" also countered Kangana Ranaut, who had earlier said that 99% of film industry stars are drug consumers.

"The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state," Matondkar said in an interview.

Also Read: Sexist Trolls Are Asking Big B to 'Tame' Jaya Bachchan Because She Defended Bollywood in Parliament

But things took an ugly turn on Wednesday when Ranaut showed up on national television. In her interview, she took digs at Matdonkar's remarks.

“Even Urmila, she is a soft porn star. I know it’s very blatant. But she isn’t known for her acting for sure. What is she known for? For doing soft porn right? If she can get a ticket, why won’t I get a ticket?”

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’. Ranaut's remarks did not sit well with netizens who slammed her for her derogatory and sexist comments against the fellow actress. Many others called Queen actress a "hypocrite" for being a "self-proclaimed" feminist on one hand while taking the liberty to deride a woman on the other. "Calling @UrmilaMatondkar a "soft-porn star" is the kind of misogynistic behaviour we have been accusing politicians of for all these years. @KanganaTeam had no right to use that language against a colleague. In any other field of work, this would amount to harassment," journalist Faye Dsouza wrote in a tweet. Kangana On odd days- I introduced feminism in film industry. Kangana On even days- Urmila Matondkar is known for soft porn — Dr Nazma (@nazmaaman) September 16, 2020

Some famous soft porn movies by Urmila pic.twitter.com/oXUTO6pczF — Ojasism (@Ojasism) September 17, 2020

She’s the Queen, Of eloquence & class. The rest are just, Chote mote B grade soft Porn stars. — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) September 17, 2020

Calling Urmila a soft porn star and then calling yourself a feminist! Wow!! This woman, her ever changing views and So much about her lately has been despicable! — Akanksha sharma (@sharma_akanksha) September 16, 2020

Kangana: I am the voice of women. I am the Real Jhansi ki Rani. Also kangana: Urmila matondkar is a soft porn star. Shame on people comapring her to Bhagat Singh! — RebeLLiouS™️ (@flawsome_guy) September 16, 2020

She is not a soft porn star, but what if she was also. What's so wrong in that. I'd rather be a soft porn star than a foul mouthed disrespectul narcissist. — harish 🏳️‍🌈 (@hiyer) September 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut called Urmila Matondkar a "Soft Porn Star" on national television. Few days back she created a ruckus when she was called "h@ramkhor" Hey hypocrite queen @KanganaTeam, respect maangne se nahi milti, you have to earn it. — Devil (@beingthedevil_) September 16, 2020

Also Read: Dia Mirza Condemns Sanjay Raut's Abusive Comments About Kangana Ranaut

Pseudofeminists are such a hypocrites. If calling soft porn star feels so derogatory then why you except Sunny. Why she is given work, why she is role model of many, why she is made a star? why a film is made on her?? Hypocrites. https://t.co/SVQDtEvMrV — Pratibha Rawat (@Pratibh06136822) September 17, 2020

Responding to the online criticism, Ranaut took to Twitter on Thursday and wrote: "Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory."