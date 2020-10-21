Kangana Ranaut Gets 'Rape Threat' from Odisha Lawyer, Accused Says His Account was Hacked

An Odisha-based lawyer has been accused of issuing a rape threat to actress Kangana Ranaut on Facebook. The actress had written about an FIR filed against her in Mumbai after which the lawyer allegedly wrote the derogatory remarks in the comments section.

Kangana, who is celebrating Navaratri at home in Manali, tweeted in response to the complaint, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon."

The lawyer has now deleted his Facebook account. Before pulling down his Facebook account, the lawyer claimed that his handle had been hacked. The screenshots of his comment are being shared widely on social media platforms.

"Today my Facebook ID got hacked in the evening and some derogatory comments got posted. This is my not views regarding any woman or any community. I am also very shocked and apologise for it. I request all the people to kindly accept my apology and forgive me whose sentiments got hurt. I am really sorry for it (sic)," the lawyer wrote in the post.

The lawyer came under intense backlash over his alleged remarks as people called him out for his behaviour on social media. People even called for his arrest and urged Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik to take action against the erring lawyer.

The FIR that Kangana had mentioned in her post was filed by the Mumbai Police against the actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel for spreading communal hatred. A court in Mumbai asked the police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly trying to create communal tension through their tweets. Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule passed the order on Friday.

The complainant has alleged that the actor has been defaming Bollywood since the last two months by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc, through her tweets and television interviews.