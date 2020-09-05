BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
3-MIN READ

Kangana Ranaut to Ajay Devgn, Netizens Express Gratitude to their Educators on Teacher's Day

Kangana Ranaut / Twitter.

Kangana Ranaut / Twitter.

Several netizens took to microblogging site Twitter to express gratitude to their teachers including Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut and Ajay Devgn.

As India celebrates Teachers’ day on September 5, netizens took to Twitter to express their gratitude to all the teachers. The internet is flooded with posts on the student-teacher relationship.

Citing the importance of teacher in student’s life, a user wrote, “A teacher educates us with knowledge, information & wisdom.

Even in these trying times with schools being closed, their shift to virtual learning has shown us their integrity and commitment to their work.

Wishing all the teachers a very rewarding and a #HappyTeachersDay”.

Also Read: Teacher's Day 2020: Five Times Educators Went Out of Their Way to Make Online Classes Better

Another user wrote, “Happy Teacher's Day! A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Teacher's Day!“Education is the key to success in life, and teachers make a lasting impact in the lives of their students.”#happyteachersday”.

Here are a few more posts:

Not only netizens but Bollywood celebrities like Kangna Ranaut, Ajay Devgan, Nimrit Kaur have also taken to social media to pay tribute to their teachers and mentors.

Sharing a picture of himself, Ajay Devgn tweeted, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process #HappyTeachersDay2020”.

Bollywood actress Nimrit also paid a heartfelt tribute to her teachers and mentors. She tweeted, “All that I am in the collective lessons I’ve learnt from all the teachers who continue to appear in my life, knowingly or unknowingly. I salute all such souls who’ve led their lives by example and strive to make the world outside and within us, a better place. #HappyTeachersDay”.

Teachers' Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the second president of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He dedicated his life towards education and the youth of the country.

Next Story
Loading