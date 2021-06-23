Kangana Ranaut Wants 'India' to Be Changed to 'Bharat,' Calls It 'Slave Name'

Kangana Ranaut has never been shy to share her opinions on social media platforms, even if the result of her opinions often gets backlash, or in the rare occasion, gets her banned from a social media platform. While some of her opinions are hot-takes, some are controversial, Ranaut has never shied away from sharing them. On Tuesday, she had a new hot take: The name of the country. According to Ranaut, who posted her take in a lengthy Facebook post, she called the name ‘India’ a ‘slave name’ and wanted it to be changed to the Hindi word, ‘Bharat,’ providing an explanation behind it too.

The actor took to her Koo account, Facebook page, and Instagram story to say that the country will never progress if it continues to be another replica of the western world. “India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. World will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat 🇮🇳?

British gave us slave name India, which literally means east of Indus Valley, Really would u call a child small nose or second born or worse C section. What kind of name is this ? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It’s made of three Sanskrit words :

भा - (भाव)

र - ( राग )

त - ( ताल)

Yes, that’s who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation. Every name has vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments . We must regain our lost glory. Let’s start with the name भारत 🇮🇳" she wrote on Facebook.

The word India, like Ranaut noted, is derived from the Indus river. But her definition that India was a name given by Britishers may be slightly incorrect. The official name of the Republic of India was derived from the Sanskrit name ‘Sindhu’ that referred to the Indus River. According to the government site, Know India, “the valleys around Indus river were the home of the early settlers. The Aryan worshippers referred to the river Indus as the Sindhu. The Persian invaders converted it into Hindu. The name ‘Hindustan’ combines Sindhu and Hindu and thus refers to the land of the Hindus."

A few comments called out Ranaut saying that changing a name doesn’t lead to real change. “Changing name or not is not helping until people don’t change their thinking and behaviour," wrote one user. One even pointed out the ‘Bharat’ myth she pointed out, and delved into Hindu mythology, “A little bit of knowledge about Hindu mythology and/or the Sanskrit language will tell you that the name “भारत" comes from “भरत", the son of Shakuntala and Dushyanta, who grew up to become up the legendary emperor who once ruled the entire land.

As for the language Sanskrit, none of the words in Sanskrit are acronyms for anything else, rather follow simple rules of ‘sandhi’, ‘samas’ and/or ‘word roots and pratyay’. The word “भरत" comes from two separate words: “भर" indicating the gotra “Bharadwaj" for the king and “तन" indicating son. The pratyay here is अ।

If we go deeper, every gotra is named after some animal, and Bharadwaj is named after the sky lark (like Kashyap is named after the tortoise). There’s also a story how as a young prince, Bharat used to play with the sky lark. The name might have originated from there as well."

In May, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeatedly displaying “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour" that violated the platform’s policies. The suspension came following a recent tweet by the actor following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s upset loss in the Legislative elections in Bengal.

