Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' Sold 20 Tickets on Day 8 and Twitter is Queuing Up With Memes

Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, has been witnessing an extremely low performance at the Box Office. As per reports, the movie managed to sell just 20 tickets across India, which led to a collection of only Rs 4,420. Twitter handle called Indian Box Office, in a tweet mentioned that “Dhaakad collected 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India.” It further wrote how “India’s No.1 female star AliaBhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi collected 5.01 cr net on second Friday.”

#Dhaakad today collects 4 thousand by selling 20 tickets across India. Meanwhile India's No.1 female star #AliaBhatt's #GangubaiKathiawadi collected 5.01 cr nett on second Friday. — Indian Box Office (@box_oficeIndian) May 27, 2022

Taking full advantage of the situation, Tweeples flooded the social media platform with memes. While some morphing Ranaut’s face in a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ others were seen calling Ranaut the most-consistent actor in delivering flop. Here are a few reactions:

Kangana Ranaut is the most consistent performer in Bollywood. Dhaakad is her 8th flop in a row. So consistent. — Narundar (@NarundarM) May 22, 2022

Day 8 Dhakad viewers pic.twitter.com/uXbdv0TjkT — Devbutt Fucknaik (Multiverse of Mythology Madness) (@GoofySufi) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, there have also been reports of Dhaakad being shown the exit door at theatres in Mumbai within one week of its release. The action film witnessed a disastrous opening and mixed reviews. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

On the ticket booking app Book My Show, Dhaakad appears with ‘no watch options.’ This means that there are no shows available for moviegoers to book from. The movie is also limited to a handful of shows in New Delhi. Dhaakad was reportedly released on a reasonably big scale, with the film getting about 2100 screens.

Addressing this, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dhaakad was released on May 20 with around 2100 screens. By Sunday, May 22, around 300 screens (have) discontinued (the film), especially the single screens. The screen count was reduced even more from Monday onwards. By Thursday, it was out of many cinemas as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick had an early release on May 26.”

