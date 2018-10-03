GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser is Being Loved by Fans for All The 'Meme' Reasons

Queen of Jhansi and queen of memes too.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 9:34 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser is Being Loved by Fans for All The 'Meme' Reasons
(Image: Twitter)
The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated film Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi was released on Tuesday.

With the 'queen of Jhansi' finally here, fans even compared the teaser with the likes of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as the stills included plenty shots of grand palatial sets, elaborate war sequences and ornate period costumes.

 

However, a particular still of the teaser where a bloodied Kangana is shown growling at her enemies has gone viral for all the 'meme' reasons, with many comparing it with the likes of "getting a root canal at the dentist".































