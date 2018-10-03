English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser is Being Loved by Fans for All The 'Meme' Reasons
Queen of Jhansi and queen of memes too.
(Image: Twitter)
The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated film Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi was released on Tuesday.
With the 'queen of Jhansi' finally here, fans even compared the teaser with the likes of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as the stills included plenty shots of grand palatial sets, elaborate war sequences and ornate period costumes.
However, a particular still of the teaser where a bloodied Kangana is shown growling at her enemies has gone viral for all the 'meme' reasons, with many comparing it with the likes of "getting a root canal at the dentist".
Me at the Dentist after a Root Canal. #manikarnikateaser pic.twitter.com/XYlw9Cd4CN
— Anid (@annoyinglyanid) October 2, 2018
I don't encourage trolling but this one's too obvious and too funny. #KanganaRanaut resemblrs #Voldemort in #ManikarnikaTeaser. @HrithikRules @Pranaywaaa @Hrithikdbest @HrithikWeb @iHrithikFan @iHrithiksSniper pic.twitter.com/nf5a1QvQZa — Honest Opinions (@myhonop) October 2, 2018
*this is how a soldier fight in kanpur*#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/Dt9e8LW9aT
— Tweetera (@DoctorrSays) October 2, 2018
When you apply everest ka teekha laal powder on your teeth instead of dabur laal dannt manjan....#ManikarnikaTeaser @KanganaDaily #jhansikirani #Bollywood #Trending pic.twitter.com/qQCm2z71l6 — Raghav gupta (@Ragstargupta3) October 2, 2018
Who wore it better? #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/6NT1xaXbzD
— Ray (@BeingAntiHero) October 2, 2018
When mom breaks that glass and gets mads at you for using phone 24*7#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/7KGX4JCmrT
— S O N A L I (@NotYourWitch__) October 2, 2018
When you go to the dentist & he says, "Beta open your mouth nahi toh injection laga dunga" #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/akdVCNmc6C
— Bhagoda Canadian Deshbhakt (@FlopKhiladi) October 2, 2018
#ManikarnikaTeaser This is #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/NiNpccEMIo
— Half Talk (@half_talk) October 2, 2018
#ManikarnikaTeaser
When dentist checks mouth vs when he removes a teeth. pic.twitter.com/y8Khh22yIn
— Saumik Dey (@5th_ventricle) October 2, 2018
After eating JAMUN#Manikarnika #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/KfxxrKhP48
— jai nair (@NairJai123) October 2, 2018
Me, after having a face to face conversation with a Kanpuria#ManikarnikaTeaser #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/Kc5hBTlEMl
— S O N A L I (@NotYourWitch__) October 2, 2018
Me after I forgot my wife birthday #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/cNXGeG0Wki
— Jits (@jitheshbabu_) October 2, 2018
close enough #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/gXxfq4Mblu
— Kunal #Kick (@iKunnu_Kick) October 2, 2018
#ManikarnikaTeaser Your mom when you forget to buy dhania pic.twitter.com/ZSSLkIlOZp
— Saumik Dey (@5th_ventricle) October 2, 2018
#ManikarnikaTeaser
What a Bad Choice For The Legend Queen Of Jhaansi ' ! pic.twitter.com/W7qvpnQVm3
— BeingFaizaN (@BeingFaizanN) October 2, 2018
