Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Teaser is Being Loved by Fans for All The 'Meme' Reasons



Me at the Dentist after a Root Canal. #manikarnikateaser pic.twitter.com/XYlw9Cd4CN

— Anid (@annoyinglyanid) October 2, 2018





When mom breaks that glass and gets mads at you for using phone 24*7#ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/7KGX4JCmrT



— S O N A L I (@NotYourWitch__) October 2, 2018



When you go to the dentist & he says, "Beta open your mouth nahi toh injection laga dunga" #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/akdVCNmc6C



— Bhagoda Canadian Deshbhakt (@FlopKhiladi) October 2, 2018



#ManikarnikaTeaser

When dentist checks mouth vs when he removes a teeth. pic.twitter.com/y8Khh22yIn



— Saumik Dey (@5th_ventricle) October 2, 2018



Me, after having a face to face conversation with a Kanpuria#ManikarnikaTeaser #Manikarnika pic.twitter.com/Kc5hBTlEMl



— S O N A L I (@NotYourWitch__) October 2, 2018



Me after I forgot my wife birthday #ManikarnikaTeaser pic.twitter.com/cNXGeG0Wki

— Jits (@jitheshbabu_) October 2, 2018





#ManikarnikaTeaser Your mom when you forget to buy dhania pic.twitter.com/ZSSLkIlOZp



— Saumik Dey (@5th_ventricle) October 2, 2018



#ManikarnikaTeaser

What a Bad Choice For The Legend Queen Of Jhaansi ' ! pic.twitter.com/W7qvpnQVm3



— BeingFaizaN (@BeingFaizanN) October 2, 2018

The teaser of Kangana Ranaut's highly-anticipated film Manikarnika — The Queen of Jhansi was released on Tuesday.With the 'queen of Jhansi' finally here, fans even compared the teaser with the likes of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as the stills included plenty shots of grand palatial sets, elaborate war sequences and ornate period costumes.However, a particular still of the teaser where a bloodied Kangana is shown growling at her enemies has gone viral for all the 'meme' reasons, with many comparing it with the likes of "getting a root canal at the dentist".