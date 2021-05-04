'Kangana Run-out': Desi Twitter Celebrates Ranaut's Account Suspension with Memes

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account was permanently suspended by the microblogging site for repeatedly displaying “hateful conduct and abusive behaviour" that violated the platform’s policies. The suspension came following a recent tweet by the actor following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s upset loss in the Legislative elections in Bengal.

Responding to a tweet on alleged poll violence in Bengal after the Trinamool Congress won the polls shared by journalist-turned BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, Ranaut said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should go back to his “virat roop" (giant form) from the 2000s, referencing the 2002 communal carnage in Gujarat, and asked the PM to “tame" TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. In a statement, Twitter said that the decision came after “repeated violations" of Twitter rules and that the company was dedicated to removing “behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm". While the decision left fans of the actor in dismay, many on Twitter celebrated the suspension as a reprieve from the controversial, often abusive tweets and fake news of shared by Ranaut’s account.

While some praised Twitter for finally taking action against the actor, many hoped that she would never be allowed to return to the platform.

Finally, Kangana's account suspended by TwitterShe was not just inciting violence but also praising and encouraging a genocide. — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) May 4, 2021

Teach Twitter a lesson Kangana, don't return — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) May 4, 2021

Kangana's account suspension saves more lives than IPL suspension.— Spirit of Congress ✋ (@SpiritOfCongres) May 4, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's twitter account suspended.Instagram users now she is ur problem. — Mr.Fixit (@yippeekiyay_dk) May 4, 2021

Kangana Ranout got Run-out— Kangana RunOut (@Selfish_Hoo) May 4, 2021

Breaking: Twitter has tested negative for Kangana Ranaut.— PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) May 4, 2021

Of course, Desi Twitter could not help but respond in memes.

Meanwhile, the actor has remained undeterred. Responding to Twitter suspending her account, Kangana posted a video on Instagram and termed the move “death of democracy" with hashtags ‘Bengal Burning’ and ‘Bengal Violence’. She further said in an official statement, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering".

