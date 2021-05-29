Kangaroo, Bat, Pig: All the Times Animals Ended Up in Airplanes

In a bizarre incident, an Air India flight which had taken off from the Delhi Airport had to return back after a dead bat was spotted inside the business class area of the aeroplane. The flight, which was set for Newark, remained in the air for 30 minutes before landing back because of the dead mammal. However, this is not the first time when animal presence has been seen in a flight. While this particular incident may be a case of accidental spotting of animals on board, many ‘pet’ animals in the past have been seen on flights, travelling with their owners.

In some of the cases, ’emotional support animals are allowed by several airlines to travel with the owners. Here, we list some of the most unusual and strange animals that been spotted on a flight

Kangaroo

While you may have heard of a dog or cat travelling with their humans, a woman once shared pictures of her mother carrying her pet Kangaroo on a flight.

When my mom has a kangaroo on her flight as an "emotional support animal" … pic.twitter.com/VdcmDahsPp— ☆ Dev ☆ (@DevinnZeller) March 26, 2015

Turkey

According to sun.co.uk, a turkey named Easter was once seen boarding a flight along with her owner Jodie Smalley.

Pony

In another similar spotting reported by the Independent.co.uk, a pony named Flirty was found travelling ‘comfortably’ with its owner on a flight in the US. Sharing the experience, the pony’s owner explained how it slept quietly once the flight got to a cruising altitude. He added that flying with Flirty will only be reserved for emergencies.

Pig

While pigs have been seen travelling with their owners as emotional support animal in many instances, this particular pet and the owner was deboarded from a flight in the USA. It was because the pig became disruptive and went out of control.

TSA vs America: Air passenger forced to deplane when her emotional support pig caused a disruption pic.twitter.com/eCKbNq6lcd— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 28, 2014

Rooster

Instagram page ‘passenger shaming once shared a picture of a rooster travelling with its owner on a flight.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here