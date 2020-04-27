Kangra Police Uses Meme Game to Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Wins Internet

Officials of the Kangra police station have created a cartoon character, inspector Dhyan Singh, who imparts knowledge every day on what to do and what not do during the coronavirus lockdown.

The social media pages of the Kangra police share interactive memes with inspector Dhyan regularly. The easy to understand and funny posts have been going viral and receiving much appreciation from the netizens.

One post says in the caption, “No face cover, no sale”. Another post shows Dhyan saying that anyone who is not wearing a face mask will not be able to buy or sell items. He also advises people to use cloths as cover, if they do not have masks.

These cartoons belong to a series called ‘Dhyan Ra Gyan’ or Dhyan’s Advice, which has been featuring on the Dharamsala-based police station’s Facebook handle.

What makes the posts even more endearing is the fact that the cartoons carry the regional dialect in its bid to appeal to the locals. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the idea behind such cartoons came from the Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan.

He told the news portal that a local artist named Arvind Sharma draws the cartoons. The cartoonist was also the one who created the character of inspector Dhyan Singh.



