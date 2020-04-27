BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kangra Police Uses Meme Game to Spread COVID-19 Awareness, Wins Internet

(Image credit: Facebook)

(Image credit: Facebook)

The easy to understand and funny posts have been going viral and receiving much appreciation from the netizens.

Share this:

Officials of the Kangra police station have created a cartoon character, inspector Dhyan Singh, who imparts knowledge every day on what to do and what not do during the coronavirus lockdown.

The social media pages of the Kangra police share interactive memes with inspector Dhyan regularly. The easy to understand and funny posts have been going viral and receiving much appreciation from the netizens.

One post says in the caption, “No face cover, no sale”. Another post shows Dhyan saying that anyone who is not wearing a face mask will not be able to buy or sell items. He also advises people to use cloths as cover, if they do not have masks.

These cartoons belong to a series called ‘Dhyan Ra Gyan’ or Dhyan’s Advice, which has been featuring on the Dharamsala-based police station’s Facebook handle.

What makes the posts even more endearing is the fact that the cartoons carry the regional dialect in its bid to appeal to the locals. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the idea behind such cartoons came from the Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan.

He told the news portal that a local artist named Arvind Sharma draws the cartoons. The cartoonist was also the one who created the character of inspector Dhyan Singh.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres