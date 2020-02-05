Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding

Kannada actor Chetan, of Myna fame, recently got married to his partner Megha, who is a social worker, at Vinoba Bhave Ashram, Bengaluru on February 2 in what can be described as an unconventional ceremony. While their wedding wasn't all about extravaganza like most weddings are, it was progressive in its own way and rooted in the rich culture of Karnataka, as Chetan himself said.

The News Minute reports that the wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act because as Chetan said, neither he nor Megha believe in religious rituals. The wedding ceremony, which saw the couple taking vows, was led by Akkai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist.

In fact, the couple also gave each of the attendees a copy of the Indian Constitution as return gifts for coming to their wedding. According to The News Minute, it was a firm belief in Constitutional values that brought the couple together and to present that as a return gift seemed just right.

"Help us spread the spirit of equality and inclusivity by experiencing this meaningful cultural extravaganza with underprivileged children and Ashrama elders" - this is what a statement issued by the couple ahead of their wedding reads.

Chetan also shared photos on Instagram, and captioned one of them saying, "Thanks to all those from across our state, nation, & world who joined Megha & me for our marriage celebration of multiplicity & Constitutional values. You brought us joy."

Here are some photos from their wedding:

