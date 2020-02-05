Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding

The wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act because as Chetan said, neither he nor Megha believe in religious rituals.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2020, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Kannada Actor Chetan, Wife Megha Hand Out Copies of the Constitution at Their Wedding
Photo: Instagram/ Chetan

Kannada actor Chetan, of Myna fame, recently got married to his partner Megha, who is a social worker, at Vinoba Bhave Ashram, Bengaluru on February 2 in what can be described as an unconventional ceremony. While their wedding wasn't all about extravaganza like most weddings are, it was progressive in its own way and rooted in the rich culture of Karnataka, as Chetan himself said.

The News Minute reports that the wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act because as Chetan said, neither he nor Megha believe in religious rituals. The wedding ceremony, which saw the couple taking vows, was led by Akkai Padmashali, a transgender rights activist.

In fact, the couple also gave each of the attendees a copy of the Indian Constitution as return gifts for coming to their wedding. According to The News Minute, it was a firm belief in Constitutional values that brought the couple together and to present that as a return gift seemed just right.

"Help us spread the spirit of equality and inclusivity by experiencing this meaningful cultural extravaganza with underprivileged children and Ashrama elders" - this is what a statement issued by the couple ahead of their wedding reads.

Chetan also shared photos on Instagram, and captioned one of them saying, "Thanks to all those from across our state, nation, & world who joined Megha & me for our marriage celebration of multiplicity & Constitutional values. You brought us joy."

Here are some photos from their wedding:

View this post on Instagram

#Bernie2020 Thanks to all those from across our state, nation, & world who joined Megha & me for our marriage celebration of multiplicity & Constitutional values. You brought us joy. :) ಮೇಘ ಮತ್ತು ನನ್ನ ವಿವಾಹದ ಬಹುಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಂವಿಧಾನಿಕ ಮೌಲ್ಯಗಳ ಸಂತೋಷ ಕೂಟಾಗೆ ಬಂದ ನಮ್ಮ ರಾಜ್ಯ, ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ, ಮತ್ತು ಪ್ರಪಂಚದಾದ್ಯಂತದ ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು. ನೀವು ನಮಗೆ ಸಂತೋಷವನ್ನು ತಂದಿದ್ದೀರಿ :) 02/02/2020 Ahimsa Bernie -- we are with you: #CaucusforBernie. Revolution underway! #bernieorbust

A post shared by Chetan Ahimsa (@chetanahimsa) on

View this post on Instagram

❤️ #ChetanMegaMarriage

A post shared by Chetan Ahimsa (@chetanahimsa) on

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram