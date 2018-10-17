GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it

What's in a name?

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2018, 2:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Kanpur as Pan Parag Raj?' Allahabad Will Now be Called Prayagraj and Twitter Cannot Believe it
Bangla News18
Loading...
Allahabad officially became 'Prayagraj' on Tuesday, making it the third big name change that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has brought about in Uttar Pradesh since coming to power one-and-half years ago.

The BJP government had earlier renamed two railway stations - one near Agra which was called Farah Town to Deendayal Dham Railway Station and another that used to be known as Mughalsarai junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction - after the party ideologue Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

"Prayagraj was named Allahabad during the Mughal era, around 500 years ago. The place is a confluence of three Holy rivers namely the Saraswati, Yamuna, and Ganga, hence the name Prayagraj.People who have zero understanding of our history and traditions would question the move," UP CM Yogi Adityanath was quoted by ANI.

Prayagraj, which was previously called Allahabad for 443 years, gave enough fodder for Twitterati to crack jokes and make memes.






























Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...