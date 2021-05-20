Kanpur Bride Marries a 'Baraati' after Groom Mysteriously Disappears from Wedding

In a bizarre incident, a bride in Kanpur ended up marrying a wedding guest after the groom disappeared from the venue after exchanging garlands on the day of the wedding. The incident occurred in Maharahjpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. According to reports, the groom disappeared shortly after exchanging ‘varmaalas’, a ritual that is part of most traditional Hindu weddings. When the disappearance was discovered, both his and the bride’s family mounted a frantic search for the man. Eventually, it was found that the groom had run away from the wedding for reasons best known to just him.

The discovery left the bride and her family shocked. But the family decided to go forth with the wedding anyway, with or without the groom after one of the wedding guests suggested the bride’s side to pick another suitable boy from the baraati as a replacement groom. After some consultation, the bride and her family selected a prospective groom from the guests and the wedding was eventually solemnised.

While the wedding was solemnised, the bride’s family, nevertheless, filed a complaint against the runaway groom and his family. The groom’s family, meanwhile, has also filed a missing person’s report in search of their son. “We have received a complaint in this regard from both the bride and groom sides," Narwal inspector Shesh Narain Pandey told IANS.

“While the bride’s side has sought suitable action against the groom and his family members, the groom’s father, Dharampal, in his complaint, has sought police help to trace his missing son. Investigations are continuing in this regard," he added.

The incident is reminiscent of a similar case from Karnataka earlier in January this year when the groom fled his wedding venue on the day of his nuptials after his girlfriend allegedly threatened him of ruining the wedding by consuming poison in front of the wedding guests. While the groom decided to skip his own wedding to meet his girlfriend, the bride on the other hand chose to get married one of the wedding guests who were present at the venue.

