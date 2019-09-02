Take the pledge to vote

Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved

The school involved in the bizarre instance is a 'reputed school on GT Road in Kanpur.'

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
Kanpur Kid Declared Himself Dead to Get Half Day from School, Principal Approved
Representative image. (News18)
While we have all heard stories about mischievous students citing a non-existent relative’s death or conjuring up an illness to skip school, one genius in Kanpur went a step ahead by declaring himself dead to get a half-day leave approved.

However, instead of reprimanding the class 8 boy, the school principal bizarrely enough signed off on the application.

“Respected principal, I wish to say that today (August 20) at around 10 am, the applicant has passed away. So I request you to kindly grant me half-day leave. I shall be grateful to you for this favour. Thank you,” read the letter which went viral after it was shared, by a school insider according to Times of India, on social media.

Apparently, the principal didn’t bother to go through the contents of the application and approved the leave with a “Granted” and his affixed signature.

Hindustan Times identified the school involved in the bizarre instance as a “reputed school on GT Road in Kanpur.”

The principal was in the “habit of signing applications without going through the contents,” the publication quoted some unnamed teachers from the school as saying.

Quoting school sources, Times of India reported that the leave had indeed been sanctioned by the principal because of “an oversight.”

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
