Kanpur Man Has 3 Kidneys, Doctors Say It's Rare But Nothing to Worry

A strange case has come to the fore in Kanpur metropolis. You may call it a miracle of nature because a common man has two kidneys, but a businessman from Kanpur has three kidneys. This has made everyone surprised as to how this businessman Sushil Gupta has three kidneys

How was this diagnosed?

In a special conversation with News18, Sushil Gupta said that he had got his ultrasound done for the operation of his gallbladder in the year 2020, when his ultrasound revealed that he had three kidneys. Earlier, he did not take this thing too seriously. After a few months, he got his ultrasound done again which confirmed that he has three kidneys.

Having no health issues

Sushil Gupta said that his age is 52 years, and he has not had any problem so far. He said that he is living his life normally, and till date, he has not had any kind of problem due to this kidney.

Pledged to donate

Sushil Gupta has already taken a pledge to donate his eyes, but when he came to know that he has three kidneys, he also decided to donate this organ. He said that if anyone needs a kidney and he is able to donate it, he will definitely donate his kidney. Apart from this, he has also pledged to donate his organs after death.

One can also live life with one kidney

It has been proved in medical science that a person can live his life even with a single kidney. If a person’s kidney gets damaged, then people give one of their kidneys to them, so a person can live his life with one kidney healthily.

What the doctor said

Senior nephrologist Dr Umesh Dubey said that the case of having three kidneys is very rare. “Such cases are found with great rarity in the country but there is no problem in this. A person should live his life comfortably but if he develops any problem or difficulty, he should immediately consult a doctor and take precautions,” he said.

