Kansas Police Find, Return Wallet to Owner 50 Years After he Lost it

Police officials in Kansas, USA, have found and returned a wallet, which had gone missing nearly 50 years ago, to its owner. The officials tracked down the owner and returned the wallet to him. The item had been missing since 1974. It was found recently and was submitted to police officers in Great Bend, a town of about 15,000 in Kansas. Interestingly, the documents in the wallet were found safe and now have been returned to the owner.

In a Facebook post on October 8, the Great Bend Police Department informed that the owner of the handmade wallet now lives in Lawrence, Kansas.

https://www.facebook.com/184092338453930/posts/1670330189830130/

In the post, the police said that the lost wallet still contained several documents of the owner. The wallet contained a social security card and a driver’s license of the owner having an expiry date of 1974. The police department said, “What a great story and it made us smile!”

As soon as the police reached out to the man to return his wallet, he remembered that he had lost it in the early 1970s. He also told police that he had made the purse with his own hands, but then lost it. This interesting anecdote is not only entertaining people but also giving them a reason to trust the police.

A similar incident had happened in February this year in San Diego, a city in the US state of California. A 91-year-old man Paul Grisham was returned his wallet fifty-three years after he lost it, in the 1960s. The wallet was found behind a locker in 2014 during a demolition drive at McMurdo Station on Antarctica’s Ross Island.

The wallet contained his Navy ID card, driver’s license among other documents which proved his identity as the owner of the wallet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.