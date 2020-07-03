BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Kanye West and Elon Musk Posing for Photo is a Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Image by Kanye West / Meme by @nopeifyaltalt.

Buddies Kanye West and Elon Musk recently met up and even clicked a picture together, which was later uploaded on Twitter by the rapper.

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West’s friendship with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is not something unheard of. Both of them share a great camaraderie, and Musk was one of the guests in Kim Kardashian’s Christmas bash last year.


Kanye and Musk, recently, met and even clicked a picture together, which was uploaded on Twitter by the rapper.

Wearing an orange jacket, Kanye captioned it, "When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange."




Well, needless to say, Kanye also started a meme with this caption. However, netizens did not take it lightly thereafter. Have a look at some of the funniest memes out there:












If you think netizens only noticed Kanye and Musk and in the picture, you are probably wrong.

From Grimes appearing in the mirror reflection, clicking the picture, to the statue in the background, everything about the click was a topic of discussion.







In fact, the meme fest also made Kanye share one of the funniest pictures that he found of all.




The picture made Elon Musk burst into laughter, who commented, "Haha awesome".




The duo has been holding on to their special friendship since 2015. In fact, Elon has also named Kanye as his "biggest inspiration" in a conference in March 2018, followed by giving him a Tesla, which was adored by Kanye.


At the time, Kanye took to Twitter to thank his friend, with the caption, "I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you, Elon."


