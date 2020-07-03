Kanye West and Elon Musk Posing for Photo is a Meme We Didn't Know We Needed

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West’s friendship with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is not something unheard of. Both of them share a great camaraderie, and Musk was one of the guests in Kim Kardashian’s Christmas bash last year.







Kanye and Musk, recently, met and even clicked a picture together, which was uploaded on Twitter by the rapper.

Wearing an orange jacket, Kanye captioned it, "When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange."







When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (@kanyewest) July 1, 2020





Well, needless to say, Kanye also started a meme with this caption. However, netizens did not take it lightly thereafter. Have a look at some of the funniest memes out there:











Send kanye into the sun, Elon. It's what he wants. — day (@twomad) July 1, 2020





Three.



Grimes is taking the picture and you can see her reflection. — Alan Smithee (@SelfawarewoIf) July 1, 2020





did yall play Sonic? — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) July 1, 2020









If you think netizens only noticed Kanye and Musk and in the picture, you are probably wrong.

From Grimes appearing in the mirror reflection, clicking the picture, to the statue in the background, everything about the click was a topic of discussion.







is that... is that a full scale sorayama statue? pic.twitter.com/PsqqpPnu7i — DΞΔTH!NK Invictus (@deathink) July 1, 2020













In fact, the meme fest also made Kanye share one of the funniest pictures that he found of all.











The picture made Elon Musk burst into laughter, who commented, "Haha awesome".







Haha awesome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2020





The duo has been holding on to their special friendship since 2015. In fact, Elon has also named Kanye as his "biggest inspiration" in a conference in March 2018, followed by giving him a Tesla, which was adored by Kanye.







At the time, Kanye took to Twitter to thank his friend, with the caption, "I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you, Elon."





