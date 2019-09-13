Take the pledge to vote

Kanye West Announces New Yeezy Foam Runner, Twitter Labels Them 'Uglier Than Crocs'

With no laces or chains, the Foam Runner just has a porous construction, drawing comparisons to the Croc.

Trending Desk

September 13, 2019
Musician and rapper Kanye West is not just known for his songs. The Gold Digger crooner is also a successful businessperson, much like his extended Kardashian-Kenner family. Also known as Yeezy or Ye, the rapper has a brand named ‘Yeezy’, where he shows off his cool and carefree fashion sense. Going forward with the legacy, the rapper announced to introduce markets to Yeezy Foam Runner in the year 2020.

With no laces or chains, the Foam Runner just has a porous construction, drawing comparisons to the Croc. A clog-like design with open holes throughout the upper, the footwear was first spotted being worn by Kanye West's daughter North earlier this summer. However, look of it. Yeezy Mafia has now given us the better look of it.

While West’s idea must be really futuristic to him, it seems like it did not go well with the netizens, who did not leave a chance the chance to roast West’s Yeezy ‘crocs’. With some really mean comments, the Twitterati made fun of the new idea.

A Twitter user wrote, “Yeezy Crocs... really?” another wrote, “I can’t wait to be able to walk around in public in my regular $19.99 crocs and point and laugh at everyone wearing $399.99 Yeezy-Crocs.”

People left no chance to draw comparisons between Yeezy foam runner and the crocs. Here’s what they wrote:

