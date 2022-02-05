Kanye West Brings 'First Divorce' Feud to Instagram After North Gets on TikTok

Kanye West, who claimed his daughter North West had been put on TikTok against his will, took to Instagram to air his thoughts on the matter. The singer is currently feuding with estranged wife Kim Kardashian over several issues. In an Instagram post with a screengrab of North on TikTok, Ye wrote, “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ? (sic)" Kanye also tagged Kim on the post. After the matter started making the rounds on social media, Kardashian also took to her Instagram stories to respond. Among other things, she wrote in a note, “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create."

The following is Kanye’s initial post.

In another post, Ye responded to what Kardashian had had to say. Posting a screengrab of Kardashian’s statement, he wrote, “What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way… (sic)"

The point he was alluding to was a statement from Kardashian’s Instagram story where she wrote, “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her so much happiness."

As the feud continued to spiral, Ye also slammed a media publication for phrasing a headline in a way that made him feel like they were not being “fair" to him. “…MY CHILDREN ARE NOT A GAME TO ME I NEED AN APOLOGY FOR HOW YOU TRIED TO SPIN THE NARRATIVE YOU ARE NOT BEING A FAIR MEDIA SOURCE YOU’RE PICKING SIDES AGAINST THE DAD," Ye wrote on Instagram.

