3-min read

'Eyes Wide Open': Kanye West Denounces Politics in Twitter Rant, Says He Was 'Used'

Ye took to Twitter to announce the end of his 'political career', adding he had been used to say things he did not believe in but now his eyes had been opened.

News18.com

Updated:October 31, 2018, 1:40 PM IST
'Eyes Wide Open': Kanye West Denounces Politics in Twitter Rant, Says He Was 'Used'
Image: Reuters
Controversial Grammy winning rapper Kanye West came out with a bizarre rant on Tuesday, announcing he is set to 'quit' politics after being 'used'.

The formerly ferocious Trump supporter who has shown his allegiance to MAGA (make America great again) on various occasions before, announced on Tuesday that his eyes had been opened and that he realised he had been "used" to say thing he did not believe in. He went on to add that he was going to quit politics and focus on his creativity instead.

He further clarified that he had nothing to do with the 'Blexit' controversy that he had recently been embroiled in, accusing pro-Trump conservative commentator Candace Owens of dragging his name, unwarranted, into the campaign. 'Blexit' is a campaign started by Owens to convince black Democrat voters to leave the party and she recently claimed Kanye West had lent his name and support to the campaign. In the tweet rant, Kanye added tried to clear the air by saying he had nothing to do with the campaign.





He then went on to thank his family and friends and outline his 'actual beliefs'.







The rant has left fans, critics, Democrats and Republics puzzled alike. Even as recently as October 11, Kanye was seen buddying up with the President inside the White House. In a bizarre Oval Office interaction that left even the usually garrulous Trump unchracteristically speechless, Kanye expressed his support for Trump's policies, hugged him and claimed "I love that guy (Trump)". Last month, the rapper had appeared on Saturday Night Live in a MAGA hat and was booed and jeered ofater the show when he launched into an impromptu, unscripted rant off the record about his support for Trump. What changed to make Ye go from 'whoo'-ing for the President to booing the President, we wonder? Meanwhile, Twitter was ripe with speculation and general amusement at the grave announcement.























