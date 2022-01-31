American musician Kanye West (now called Ye) recently announced that he would be releasing a follow-up to his album ‘Donda’ in February. Called ‘Donda 2’, the album will be a tribute to his mother, Donda West, who passed away in 2007. Donda, who was a professor in Chicago State University, died due to complications arising from a cosmetic surgery. In fact, a law named after her was passed in California to prevent such deaths. The ‘Donda West Law’ mandates that patients must undergo physical examination before any cosmetic procedure. In 2009, the then California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger signed the Donda West Law.

Donda West Law “prohibits the performance of an elective cosmetic surgery procedure on a patient unless, within 30 days prior to the procedure, the patient has received an appropriate physical examination by, and has received written clearance for the procedure from, a licensed physician and surgeon, a certified nurse practitioner, or a licensed physician assistant, as specified, or, as applied to an elective facial cosmetic surgery procedure, a licensed dentist or licensed physician and surgeon. The bill requires the physical examination to include the taking of an appropriate medical history, to be confirmed on the day of the procedure."

According to news reports, Donda West went for liposuction, breast reduction and tummy tuck procedures, and died from related complications the next day. The autopsy revealed that she had a heart condition which she was not aware of. Hence the law was passed that made physical examination compulsory before cosmetic surgeries. Kanye West was very close to his mother and has often spoken about his struggle in dealing with her loss. His parents divorced when he was three, and he was raised by his mother. His mother nurtured his musical talents and stood by him throughout his career. She was a tad disappointed when Kanye dropped out of college, but when she saw his popularity, she realised that he had made the right move.

The album ‘Donda’, released in August 2021, received many Grammy nominations.

