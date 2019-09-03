Did Kanye West Really Just Eat His Earwax In This Viral Video?
At one point, Kanye digs into the lower part of his inner ear, and then brings out the finger only to quickly puts it into his mouth.
Image credits: Twitter/j0rgecastr0.
A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online.
The video was shot at the 42-year-old musician's Sunday service, where he stands among a sea of people. At one point, Kanye digs into the lower part of his inner ear, and then brings out the finger only to quickly puts it into his mouth, reports "aceshowbiz".
"So I didn't even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax," the uploader wrote alongside the video. The video has been retweeted 20.4K times and has gained 111.7K likes and 2.7M views as of now.
So I didn’t even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax 😂 pic.twitter.com/LZyungkpDJ— dad bod (@j0rgecastr0) September 1, 2019
Fan reactions have been mixed.
I’m gonna let him finish...but Beyonce has the best earwax of all time.— Doug Kayne (@DougKayne) September 2, 2019
and this is why the album is delayed, kanye’s out here eating earwax pic.twitter.com/JgTKdtoF3l— malheureux (@novj_) September 2, 2019
My man scratched his ear and then threw his gum on the floor 😂— andy (@nobodyfromaz) September 2, 2019
Ear lobes don’t have ear wax tho— Kristi (@Kristi_Tx) September 1, 2019
Well maybe his inner ear itched and then he went to take some hair off his tongue. Just trying to give the man the benefit of the doubt but.... pic.twitter.com/f4gwZLKqyX— Dr. Sadhana Jackson (@DrSadhanaJ) September 2, 2019
(With inputs from IANS)
