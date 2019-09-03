Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Did Kanye West Really Just Eat His Earwax In This Viral Video?

At one point, Kanye digs into the lower part of his inner ear, and then brings out the finger only to quickly puts it into his mouth.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
Did Kanye West Really Just Eat His Earwax In This Viral Video?
Image credits: Twitter/j0rgecastr0.
A viral video showing rapper Kanye West reportedly eating his earwax has shocked the Twitterati. The fan-captured clip has also sparked a debate online.

The video was shot at the 42-year-old musician's Sunday service, where he stands among a sea of people. At one point, Kanye digs into the lower part of his inner ear, and then brings out the finger only to quickly puts it into his mouth, reports "aceshowbiz".

"So I didn't even notice but I got a video of @kanyewest eating his earwax," the uploader wrote alongside the video. The video has been retweeted 20.4K times and has gained 111.7K likes and 2.7M views as of now.

Fan reactions have been mixed.

(With inputs from IANS)

