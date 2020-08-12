Kanye West Filed His US Presidential Campaign Papers 14 Seconds Late and Blamed an iPhone

Don't you just hate it when you want to run for President of the United States but because of an iPhone, you miss the deadline?

That's probably what Kanye West must be feeling right now. A snag in time, where he may have been 14 seconds too late to qualify to be on the ballot.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, West's campaign manager is arguing that he belongs on the ballot, despite the delay.

The 23-page document says that a state Elections Commission staffer told a West campaign aide that she turned in the nomination papers 14 seconds after the deadline. State law says the papers had to have been filed by "not later" than 5 P.M

"The statutory provision does not distinguish between minutes and seconds," lawyer Michael Curran of Spring Green said in the filing. This essentially implied, arriving before 5:01 is arriving, "not later" than 5 P.M.

Curran also blamed using an iPhone clock to track the time was to blame, adding that such clocks are notoriously faulty.

West's presidential campaign has also fired back at the Democratic Party's challenges against the campaign's nomination papers, arguing that the party must prove the signatures of some names, including "Mickey Mouse" and "Bernie Sanders" are fraudulent.

Curran said that "with little or no supporting evidence," claims that the signatures are fake "should be dismissed."

The filing also went onto claim that the legal action being pursued by the state's Democratic Party was motivated by the fact that West is Black.

Recently, during a Twitter meltdown, West had mentioned that he thought the movie 'Get Out' was based on him, that his wife and mother-in-law were forcefully taking him to see a doctor and that he was releasing new music. Also, that he'd give up on the president campaign. Looks like he still hasn't.