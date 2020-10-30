Kanye West Gifted Wife Kim Kardashian a Hologram of Her Late Father Robert For Her Birthday

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday has been quite a handful. The 'Keeping up with the Kardashians' alum was recently slammed on social media for throwing a lavish birthday party for ringing in her birthday amid surging cases of coronavirus in the US.

The star was targeted with a meme earlier this week about her quarantined birthday party on a private island helping her feel "normal." And now, the reality star has shared yet another incident related to her birthday celebrations and this time the surprise was from the star's rapper/musician husband Kanye West- a hologram video message from her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kardashian, who seemed to be clearly impressed by the gift, took to her social media handles to post about it to her followers. She said her musician Kanye West, arranged for “a special surprise from heaven”.

She wrote, "For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion."

Robert George Kardashian was an American attorney and entrepreneur who faced the limelight during OJ Simpson's 1996 murder trial as his friend and defense attorney.

Kardashian's holographic ghost (for lack of a better word!) goes on to tell his daughter that he watches over them every day. The 'ghost' then goes on to remember the times spent with Kim and the sisters such as driving them to school or listening to a classic old song. The

The hologram also praises Kardashian for her hard work and the businesses she's built, and also applauds her for her dedication to become a lawyer and follow in his footsteps.

“I am a proud Armenian father” the holograph says in the message, referencing Kardashian West’s heritage and praises her for her support of the Armenian community and her roots.

In a tongue-in-cheek moment, the hologram refers to Kardashian-West's husband Kanye as the “most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”, which drew chuckles from a lot of the star's followers on Twitter.

"Know that I'm very proud of you and I'm always with you. I have built a firewall around our family," the image concludes.

Although the message was intended as a birthday gift, albeit a lavish one, netizens slammed the idea behind the holograms as these cost very highly. Some even called the message tone-deaf amid the backdrop of so many people unable to pay their goodbyes to their parents for the Covid-19 scenario. Some of them even went a step further and said "Kim out here making sure we know how poor we are" and demanded that they be 'taxed'.

Apart from Robert Kardashian, Tupac Shakur, Amy Winehouse and Ronald Reagan have all been revived through holograms in the past.

These projections rely on an optical illusion to create the appearance of a three-dimensional image. This idea was first invented in the 1860s and called Pepper’s Ghost after John Henry Pepper.