Kanye West is Legally Changing His Name to 'Ye'. Here's What It Means

Kanye West and his eight studio album now have one thing in common: They’re both called ‘Ye.’ Kanye West filed court documents Tuesday to legally change his name. The Los Angeles Superior Court filing says the 44-year-old wants to get rid of his full name — Kanye Omari West — in favor of just his longtime two-letter nickname, Ye, with no middle name or last name. The documents, dated August 11 but not sent into the court system until Tuesday, cite “personal reasons” for the change. An email seeking comment from the attorney who filed the documents was not immediately returned. A judge must approve of the change before it becomes official. West, who has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years, tweeted that he wanted the change in 2018, saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. West in earlier interviews, had said that along with being a shortening of the first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible. In a 2018 interview with a radio host Big Boy, he had said, “"I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means ‘the only one,’ to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused, everything."

Kanye then had even started his own merch chain, with ‘Ye’ as the brand label.

West is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his last name.

He has been holding a series of stadium listening parties for his forthcoming 10th studio album “Donda,” which is scheduled to be released before the end of August.

(With inputs from AP)

