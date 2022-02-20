'Kanye West is Kangana Ranaut of America': Twitter Thinks the Two Stars Should Date

Kanye West has been in the news for several reasons recently, and a few Indians think that he is similar to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Both have faced media trials in the past for their remarks and continue to be talked about due to their personal lives or social media opinions. Kanye West is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian, and he recently broke up with American actress Julia Fox. Besides this, a report by TMZ says that Kanye West could be charged for allegedly assaulting a fan in Los Angeles in January. In the meantime, Kangana posted an Instagram story about upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in which she called Alia Bhatt a ‘romcom bimbo’. Though she did not name anyone, she mentioned that ‘a Rs 200 crore movie will be burnt to ashes for a Papa ki Pari.’

Netizens feel that at this point, Kanye West and Kangana should start dating each other.

“at this point kanye west and kangana ranaut should start dating."

at this point kanye west and kangana ranaut should start dating— abhigyan (@abhigyawn) February 18, 2022

“Kanye West and Kangana Ranaut need to collaborate ASAP!!!!!!!!"

Kanye West and Kangana Ranaut need to collaborate ASAP!!!!!!!!— Aanya Bathla (@aantheaan) February 16, 2022

“Kanye West in just a western version of Kangana Ranaut."

Kanye West in just a western version of Kangana Ranaut— Yashvardhan Sharma (@yashvardhan_sh) February 17, 2022

“Kanye West is Kangana of America

Here’s why:

1) Supports Republic

2) Does Absurd things

3) fights w everyone in da industry

4) very Religious

5) good at his stuff (music, yeezy)"

Kanye West is Kangana of America Here's why:1) Supports Republic 2) Does Absurd things 3) fights w everyone in da industry 4) very Religious 5) good at his stuff (music, yeezy) — avg fuckin guy (@Utkarsh64879559) February 13, 2022

“Someone said, @kanyewest is the kangana of the us and now i can’t unhear it."

Someone said, @kanyewest is the kangana of the us and now i can't unhear it— certifiedloverboy (@drakekindamood) February 15, 2022

“Just want to put Kanye West and Kangana Ranaut in one room and see what happens."

Just want to put Kanye West and Kangana Ranaut in one room and see what happens.— pashtun king rizwan stan acc (@stareymashey) February 13, 2022

“Someone should set Kanye West with Kangana Ranaut man. It’s a heaven made pair."

Someone should set Kanye West with Kangana Ranaut man. It’s a heaven made pair.— devabrata (@devdblabs) February 16, 2022

“Someone should really introduce Kanye and Kangana Ranaut! I mean they would literally destroy #KanyeWest #KanganaRanaut #ye."

Someone should really introduce Kanye and Kangana Ranaut! I mean they would literally destroy #KanyeWest #KanganaRanaut #ye— piyush 🤙 (@itsme_literally) February 16, 2022

“Kanye should start dating Kangana. Top level entertainment for the public."

Kanye should start dating Kangana.Top level entertainment for the public.#kanyewest— Devv Mehta (@DevvMehta) February 16, 2022

“I ship kanye west and Kangana raunat."

I ship kanye west and Kangana raunat.— SAH. (@_notyourrbabee) February 20, 2022

“Kanye west is basically Hollywood’s Kangana Ranaut."

Kanye west is basically Hollywood’s Kangana Ranaut— Syed Nabeel (@asenpaithetic) February 13, 2022

Is cupid listening?

