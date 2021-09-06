Kanye West Released 'Donda' Chant But All Indians Can Hear is 'Thanda'

‘Donda’ has buzz word on the Internet for the last week. On August 29, US Rapper Kanye West finally released his tenth studio album ‘Donda.’ The album, named after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, was initially set to be released on July 24, 2020, but was later delayed indefinitely for a year with different release dates. Following a listening party at Soldier Field on August 27, the album was finally released, and ‘Donda’ has now arrived on all music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Ahead of the release, however, the streaming part became the talk of the town. The guest list at the listening party included artists like The Weeknd, Lil Baby, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Jay Electronica, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Pop Smoke, Jadakiss, Jay-Z, and Lauryn Hill, among others. It also included Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s wife, who is in the middle of a divorce proceeding with him. Kim, however, had continued to help her husband promote his album, which he finished making just weeks ago while living inside a stadium.

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ features songs sprawled across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the listening events. The album was released through GOOD Music and was distributed by Def Jam Recordings. Fans of the couple have also found several songs in the album, which could be hinted at his relationship to Kim and their marriage.

But what really grabbed Indian fan’s attention was the title or label track - ‘Donda’ or ‘Donda chant’ as its labelled on the album, which features the word ‘Donda’ being said over and over, exactly 58 times. While fans have made the connection that the number of times relates to age Kanye’s mother, ‘Donda’ passed away, and who the album is named after. It also in some versions features a heartbeat, echoing his mother’s dying heartbeat.

But what stood out to Indians fans was how eerily similar to a Hindi, Bengali and Assamese word it sounded: ‘Thanda’ meaning ‘cold’ or ‘cool.’

I read someone say donda chant says thanda thanda and I can not think about it as donda again— way 2 sexy (@mayheckk) August 29, 2021

I listened to Donda Chant as "thanda thanda" and now I can't unhear it!— Uddeshya Singh (@ud_singh7) August 30, 2021

Donda Donda… Thanda Thanda… Tande Tande— °LOTUS° (@JameWoke) August 30, 2021

at least she makes real ass songs bro Wtf is donda donda mere dad ko toh woh bhi thanda thanda sunayi deta hai😭— thegeekybooty🦋 (@jugatanand) September 1, 2021

arre ik, i meant wtf is that song even for??????? just a woman moaning donda which sounds like thanda— shaurya! #ot5 stan (@Shauryaa_7) August 29, 2021

the donda chant man 😭that's what I tell my mom when she's angry "thanda thanda thanda"— aarya (@stinkyinmaking) August 29, 2021

If you listen to donda chant it will sound like the woman is saying "thanda thanda" now i cant unhear it 😭— shafiq meri baat suno (@pryanshuuu) August 29, 2021

Even brands like food delivery giant Swiggy joined in on the joke.

The official video of the Donda chant on Youtube currently has over 1 lakh views already, in just a week since its released. Kim Kardashian, Kanye’s ex-wife had even shared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album — and here’s where she messed up. The screengrab of the video she posted showed that while Kim was indeed streaming the album, she was doing it on mute. Fans were too quick to note the volume bar was set to zero at the bottom of the screen.

