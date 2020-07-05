Kanye West Says He is Running For US President 2020 in a Tweet. Should We Take Him Seriously?

Kanye West, rapper, producer, record label executive and fashion designer, has a new ambition: To become the President of the United States. The rapper took to Twitter on America’s birthday (July 4) to officially announce he is running for the highest office in the land.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," he wrote on Twitter and immediately got to the point. "I am running for president of the United States!" he tweeted. He then added the hashtag #2020VISION, which may be something he continues to use moving forward.

Needless to say, the announcement was quite unexpected.





Moments later, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted that West has his 'full support'.

Incidentally, the friendship between West and Musk is not unheard of. Kanye and Musk, recently, met and even clicked a picture together, which was uploaded on Twitter by the rapper. Wearing an orange jacket, Kanye captioned it, "When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange."





It started a meme fest but now we are wondering if it was more than that.

While this is not the first time West has talked about running for the biggest job in the country, but the choice of words in his tweet makes him seem determined. In November, the Grammy Award Winner said "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk" during an event. Probably, West couldn't wait that long and decided to move it up a cycle ahead.

Looking at West's politics is interesting and confusing: For years, eyebrows were raised for his outspoken support of President Trump. However, it has ebbed and flowed with time. The rapper praised Trump in his various interviews and even sported one of the President’s red and white Make America Great Again hats in public.

He distanced himself from US President Donald Trump some time in 2018. His announcement, then too, was a tweet. In late 2018, he tweeted, "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative."

It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the November 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots. However, the deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.

So, are we supposed to take West seriously this time? Was this just a stab of patriotism on the Fourth of July? Or was it just another way to grab the limelight for a single news cycle?

Well, only time will tell.