Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram. But Here's What Happened Next

Rapper Kanye West has decided to make his split from reality star Kim Kardashian Instagram official. The 44 year old unfollowed his wife on social media platform and has also made his account private. Insta aficionados were in for a surprise when they found West not following Kardashian’s Instagram handle anymore. All of the rapper’s followers have their profile photos coordinated to match West’ studio album ‘Donda’s cover art. Even Kim Kardashian had changed her display image to that but also changed it recently. Reports had suggested that the rapper had in between again followed her back but now it seems like he has decided on unfollowing her yet again.

Kanye West is now only following 28 people on Instagram including Justin Laboy, Fashion Nova, rapper Fonz Bentley, and artist Katarina Jebb.

Internet users also seemed to scratching their heads that the rapper only just follows 28 accounts and now it doesn’t even include his estranged wife.

trying to figure out why kanye west only follows 28 accounts on instagram, which does not include kim kardashian but does include bradley beal. what does this mean pic.twitter.com/1d6i06Vvw8— Gabby Birenbaum (@birenbomb) September 15, 2021

.@kanyewest now follows a total of 28 accounts on Instagram. Some well known, some completely random. What do I gotta do to get a follow? pic.twitter.com/gN8yFJDbfq— trying to think like kanye (@CDdenimflow) September 15, 2021

West finally released his tenth studio album ‘Donda.’ late last month and Kim, however, had continued to help her estranged husband promote his album, which he finished making just weeks ago while living inside a stadium. Kim even went ahead and shared videos of Donda on her Instagram story to promote the album.

Kanye’s album ‘Donda’ features songs spread across 26 tracks. Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes, it also comes with alternate versions of songs heard from the listening events. Fans of the couple have also found several songs in the album, which could be hinted at his relationship to Kim and their marriage. One song in particular, ‘Hurricane’, seems to be hinted heavily at a rocky relationship between the duo.

