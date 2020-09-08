BUZZ

Kanye West 'Walks on Water' with His Children; 'Mocking God', Say Angered Twitterati

Photo from Sunday Service shared by Kim Kardarshian.

The video almost has a surreal feel to it as the 43-year-old rapper is dressed completely white as he holds his kids' hands to walk on water!

Buzz Staff

Kanye West is 'walking on water' with his children during a Sunday service in Atlanta. The Internet is losing it after the video clip of super dad with his kids, North and Saint, went viral on social media. Kim Kardashian first shared the clip in her Instagram stories.

The video almost has a surreal feel to it as the 43-year-old rapper is dressed completely white as he holds his kids' hands to walk on water! People will believe that Kanye walked on water because it is 2020 and even the most spooky things look just acceptable, like a doll moving on her own in a cupboard reminding people of Annabelle.

But hey, this year isn't as bad and Kayne did not walk on water. He was walking on top of a translucent platform below the surface of the water.

The illusion of Kanye walking on water was created as the video was captured from a distance and it became surreal with the gospel choir performing 'O Fortuna'.

However, not everyone on the Internet was awed by the illusion. People found the content offensive.

Earlier in August, Kim turned up to support Kanye for the return of his Sunday Service in Wyoming mmid talks of trouble in their relationship. The outdoor event was the first gathering West has hosted since the coronavirus pandemic began. It featured his entire choir, but was held without an audience for safety reasons, reported ET online. They performed outdoors and several feet apart from one another.

Kardashian was seen filming the choir, and she shared numerous videos to her Instagram stories. She also explained that "Kanye's team took every precaution to ensure the choir's health and safety which is always top priority."

"It was filmed today without an audience. The music will be shared soon for anyone who could use some uplifting," she said.

